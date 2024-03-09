The NC State Wolfpack take on the Pitt Panthers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our NC State Pitt prediction and pick. Find how to watch NC State Pitt.
N.C. State is not going to make the NCAA Tournament, given that it has failed in its two most recent games against elite opposition. Had the Wolfpack beaten at least one of North Carolina and Duke, maybe we could have had a conversation about the Pack entering the ACC Tournament next week. If State had beaten both the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils, we would definitely be discussing the Wolfpack's profile. However, State went 0-2, so this team is done in terms of at-large consideration. It must win the ACC Tournament to reach March Madness. It's a very disappointing season anytime North Carolina State — with its rich history and tradition — doesn't make the field of 68. This should be an annual NCAA Tournament program, and coach Kevin Keatts has not lived up to that standard.
The ACC bubble team in this game is not State. It's Pitt. The Panthers made the NCAA Tournament last season and won a game against Iowa State. This season they're probably on the outside looking in, but they're not 100-percent done. Two wins will get Pitt into the conversation. The Panthers probably need at least three wins, maybe four, before Selection Sunday to make this an especially interesting choice for the selection committee. Neutral-court wins are harder to come by than home-court wins, so Pitt must take care of business in its own arena before heading off to the ACC Tournament. Pitt will not be an at-large team if it loses this game.
Here are the NC State-Pitt College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: NC State-Pitt Odds
NC State Wolfpack: +6.5 (-110)
Pitt Panthers: -6.5 (-110)
Over: 145.5 (-110)
Under: 145.5 (-110)
How To Watch NC State vs Pitt
Time: 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT
TV: CW Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why NC State Could Cover the Spread
North Carolina State has very little to lose in this game. The Wolfpack have had a disappointing season, but they can play freely here. They might as well go out and play spoiler. Keep in mind that N.C. State has won some notable ACC road games against good competition earlier this season. The Wolfpack won at Clemson as an underdog. They also covered the spread on the road at Wake Forest, even though they didn't win that game outright. They were 8.5-point underodogs and had a chance to tie in the final 30 seconds.
Why Pitt Could Cover the Spread
The N.C. State Wolfpack just don't deserve trust from bettors. This is a volatile and ultimately undependable team. State played a great first half against North Carolina one week ago on March 2, taking a 45-37 lead over the Tar Heels at halftime. Then in the second half, State missed 15 straight shots and lost the game decisively. Such has been life in the Kevin Keatts era, a time in which State just can't string together complete games, let alone runs of good games in succession. Anything good this team does is wiped out shortly thereafter. It's always one step forward and one and a half steps backward. When something goes wrong, State usually doesn't overcome it. Pitt is playing at home in a must-win game. The Panthers should get after this game — and State — and win comfortably.
Final NC State-Pitt Prediction & Pick
Pitt is a bubble team, not a great team. The Panthers should probably win outright, but the spread is another matter. Stay away from this game on the spread but fold Pitt into a money line parlay.
Final NC State-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -6.5