Toss another name in the hat as the Cornhuskers' seemingly never-ending search for a number one QB continues

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule hasn't been quiet about his crowded quarterback room in the wake of the team's 5-7 finish. And late Thursday, another name appeared to have entered the mix of potential Cornhusker signal callers. North Carolina State quarterback M.J. Morris made news last month after opting to redshirt after much-publicized back-to-back wins over Clemson and Miami.

As of yesterday, Morris — a top-three target of Nebraska football before committing to the Wolfpack, has decided to enter the NCAA's transfer portal with three years remaining eligibility. The move has left much of the national media and Cornhuskers fans to wonder which program will be his next choice.

The 21-year-old Morris played at North Carolina State for two seasons, completing 115 of 199 pass attempts (57.8%) for 1,367 yards. He compiled 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions with an average passer rating of 132.7 across those two years.

The dual-threat QB would be considered an upgrade over this year's trio of Nebraska quarterbacks Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy, and Jeff Sims. A true number one never emerged from the group. The three combined for ten touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season and were sacked 29 times for an aggregate loss of 179 yards.

The 6'1″, 180-pound M.J. Morris signed with NC State in 2021 out of Carrollton High School in Georgia. Nebraska was one of over a dozen prominent programs to offer Morris, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

This winter will mark the third straight season that the Cornhuskers will hope to find a solid number one option at quarterback through the transfer portal.