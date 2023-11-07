NC State football has won back-to-back games, and now QB MJ Morris has decided to use his redshirt in a stunning move.

The NC State football team just moved to 6-3 on the year after back-to-back wins over Clemson and Miami (FL). Now, in a stunning turn of events, Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris has decided to sit out the remainder of the year and use his redshirt, per Ethan McDowell of On3.

‘NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris will redshirt the rest of the season after playing in 4 games this fall. The dynamic sophomore signal-caller will not play in any more games to preserve his sophomore season of eligibility.'

It's certainly an interesting move for the sophomore signal-caller. Morris took over for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong and led the NC State football team to some huge wins, and he threw for 719 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four games, and the win over Clemson and Miami was a step in the right direction.

Now, with the four games being the maximum a player can pay before burning his redshirt, he is sitting out the rest of the year, and Armstrong will likely return to being the starting quarterback for the NC State football team. Armstrong has underwhelmed this year, throwing for 971 yards with five scores and six interceptions across five games, and the Wolfpack went 3-2 in that stretch.

While nothing is certain, there is a possibility Morris' decision means he intends to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season, so there could be more changes coming for the NC State football team. If Morris does leave via the portal, the roster will only have Lex Thomas and incoming freshman QB Cedrick Bailey, so it could be a long offseason.