Much of the conversation surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' offseason has centered around their rumored pursuit of Damian Lillard. However, with the news that the Trail Blazers “remain committed to building a winner around Dame,” (per Chris Haynes) Brooklyn could soon be forced to go another direction.

In that case, here are three guards the Nets could target as a backup plan to fill their need in the backcourt:

Following a second consecutive letdown season since their surprise 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run, the Atlanta Hawks began a roster shakeup by trading John Collins to the Utah Jazz. They may not be done making moves as they look to improve the roster around Trae Young, according to HoopsHype.

“There’s a belief around the league the Hawks are open to making another deal with rival NBA executives circling the wagon on Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and De’Andre Hunter,” Mike Scotto wrote.

Murray proved to be a questionable fit as a second high-usage guard alongside Young after Atlanta traded three first-round picks and a swap for him last offseason. The 26-year-old averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists on 46/34/83 shooting splits. However, the offense frequently defaulted to a “your turn, my turn” style, with Young and Murray watching one another. With Murray entering the final year of his deal at $18 million, Atlanta could attempt to re-coup value ahead of his looming payday if they're keen on spending at another position alongside Young.

Murray would present a far cheaper option to Lillard in trade negotiations. He would provide the high-level shot-creator and distributor the Nets were missing in their first-round sweep against Philadelphia. His 6-foot-10 wingspan and hard-nosed defense would also fit nicely alongside Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

The drawback of acquiring Murray will be his high price tag next offseason. He's likely to command a deal north of $35 million annually. With the new CBA making it far more challenging to build rosters with several near-max players, that may be a difficult contract for Brooklyn to stomach. However, if the Nets are confident in Murray's two-way skillset long-term, they could look to acquire him at a discount in the final year of his deal.

Yahoo Sports reported that the Utah Jazz have “made Sexton available in trade talks around the league” after acquiring him last summer as part of the Donovan Mitchell mega-deal.

Durability is a concern for Sexton, who has appeared in just 59 games over the last two seasons. The point guard missed nearly all of 2021-22 with a torn meniscus and sat over two months last year while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. When on the floor last season, Sexton still flashed his efficient shotmaking capabilities, averaging 14.3 points on 51/39/82 shooting splits.

The Jazz seemed intent on building around the 24-year-old after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract upon his acquisition. However, with the second-most draft capital in the league over the next seven years, they have the flexibility to go another direction at point guard if they choose.

Sexton's value should be lowered after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons. With salaries set to jump in the coming years, $18 million annually for the next three seasons is a favorable price for a player of his potential. If the Nets believe in Sexton's medicals, he could be a cheap upside play allowing them to maintain flexibility moving forward.

The assumption this offseason has been that the Nets would go after Lillard upon his eventual trade request from the Blazers. However, the seven-time All-Star and Portland have not yet shown a willingness to end their decade-long partnership. If that holds, Lillard's talented backcourt mate, Anfernee Simons, could be the guard on the move.

The Blazers have made it clear they have no intention of trading Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe, their backcourt of the future. As Portland looks to exhaust every reasonable option to build a winner around Lillard, Simons will be the odd man out. The 23-year-old is a versatile offensive creator, averaging 21 points and four assists on 45 percent shooting last season. He's a high-volume, three-point sniper capable of playing on or off-ball, shooting 39 percent from deep on 8.4 attempts per game over his last two seasons.

Simons is under contract for $25.9 million annually over the next three years. The Nets have no shortage of win-now pieces and draft picks to capitalize on Portland's desperation if they're set on building a contender to appease Lillard. Simons would present a plug-in point guard this season who should have flip value should Brooklyn look to go star-hunting next offseason.