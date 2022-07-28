A first look at Kyrie Irving’s absolutely atrocious Nike shoe

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has found himself in trade rumors for most of the offseason after he and Kevin Durant expressed a desire to play elsewhere. The talks have slowed down now though, with a growing belief the duo might end up staying with the Nets after all because teams aren’t meeting the team’s asking price.

Well, it appears Kyrie has had some time recently, working with Nike to design his ninth signature sneaker and potentially his last. To be frank, it’s not pretty.

An early look at what could be Kyrie’s ninth and possibly final signature sneaker with Nike. Thoughts? 👀 @brkicks (via kicksdong/IG) pic.twitter.com/2zZulrudWJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

Kyrie Irving dropped the ball on this one. This shoe looks like a running shoe, not a basketball shoe. Yikes. The Kyrie 8s were much, much nicer.

The guard has been linked mostly to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, with reports that LeBron James would be keen on reuniting with his former Cavs teammate. But, the Lakers haven’t offered enough to the Nets. Plus, it seems like Darvin Ham could be committed to moving forward with Russell Westbrook this season, despite his struggles in 2020-21.

Kyrie Irving opted into his $36 million player option just days before KD requested a trade from the Nets. Despite rumors that he wants out too, the veteran has dropped several hints on social media about his desire to stay with Brooklyn and see out the 2022-23 campaign.

I’d suggest Irving wear his Kyrie 8s next season instead of the 9’s. A lot sharper-looking. It’s unknown how much say he really had in Nike’s design but they’re certainly not a top-notch sneaker.