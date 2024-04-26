Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been the subject of trade rumors for months, and he may have given fans a glimpse into the future through a throwback photo.
The post by Murray on Instagram came days after the Hawks failed in their play-in tournament bid against the Chicago Bulls, snapping a three-year run of making it into the NBA Playoffs and failing to contend for the title for the first time since 2020.
Coupled with a lackluster pairing with Trae Young on the court, Murray's post cast further doubt on Atlanta's ability to go deep into the postseason with the roster as currently constructed.
Since making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks have not escaped the first round in their last two playoffs appearances. As the offseason dawns, the front office faces a crossroads of picking between Young and Murray as the face of the franchise moving forward.
Dejounte Murray lets fans peer into ‘crystal ball' via throwback photos
Dejounte Murray was pictured in a Brooklyn Nets beanie in an undated photo that was posted on his Instagram stories, seemingly hinting a future that may become reality should the Hawks pursue a deal with their Eastern Conference rival.
Dejounte Murray posted a picture of himself in a Nets hat on his Instagram story🤔🔮 pic.twitter.com/CEZVsiVKC2
— The Joesen One (@Joe_Martin13) April 25, 2024
However, an earlier report noted that the Hawks are leaning more into trading away Trae Young, a three-time All-Star and Third Team All-NBA selection in 2022.
An analysis of a potential deal between the two Eastern Conference squads may favor the Hawks more than the Nets due to the potentially steep asking price for Young. He'll make $89 million over the next two seasons before facing a $49 million player option for 2026-27.
The enticing part of a potential trade between Brooklyn and Atlanta is the cache of draft picks secured by the Nets in their 2023 trade deadline deals for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The picks include unprotected first-rounders from the Phoenix Suns (2027, 2029) and Dallas Mavericks (2029), which the Hawks may consider taking in a possible deal.