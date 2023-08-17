The Brooklyn Nets have suddenly gone from a talented and star-studded team to a talented one that lacks a household name. Perhaps the closest player who fits that description is Ben Simmons.

The former number one overall pick and 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year didn't have his best season in 2023, but he stuffed the stat sheet with over six points, rebounds and assists per game.

The team's top two leading scorers last season are no longer in Brooklyn. One of the team's forgotten guard talents has proven his mettle going against Tyler Herro this offseason.

Now the Nets are hoping that Simmons can pick up at least some of the slack.

According to ESPN's Mark Jones, Simmons looks primed and ready for a bounce-back season in 2023.

I saw and spoke with @BrooklynNets Ben Simmons today.

He’s in fantastic shape. He’s shredded💪🏽.

He’s in a good place. 👌🏽Ben has spent quality time this summer with Head Coach Jacque Vaughn,teammates Royce O’Neal and Dennis Smith Jr. It’s lining up for Simmons💯 pic.twitter.com/jT6QrIYB1U — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) August 16, 2023

Fans were perhaps understandably a bit skeptical. Simmons has been projected to return to his Rookie of the Year form for quite some time now and it hasn't quite happened.

“None of that matters if he will not shoot the ball,” one fan said in response.

“Nets won the trade and it's not close m. This dude will be back in All-Star form. Sixers in shambles,” another fan said.

“I hope so. Physically gifted, but was not right mentally. It would be nice to see a strong comeback.”

Simmons' career high was 16.4 points in 2019-2020.

Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie should be the Nets' top scorers in 2023, or at least among them. If Simmons can join that group next season, the sky is the limit for the Nets in the East.