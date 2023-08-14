For NBA fans looking for their basketball fix in the offseason, they have a couple of options. This summer specifically has the FIBA World Cup set to begin at the end of the month with friendly scrimmages leading up to the start of the event. There is of course the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas held over a two month period in July. But there is also the various summer pro-am leagues across the country. These pro-ams give fans who might not be able to afford tickets to an NBA game, the opportunity to see some of their favorite NBA players up close. Recently, new Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. found himself matched up against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro at the Miami Pro League. Smith put the defensive clamps on Herro in this particular game.

https://x.com/brooklynnetcast/status/1690533351977873409?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

While pro-ams like the Miami Pro League don't always include much defense, Nets fans will certainly be excited about watching this particular clip of Dennis Smith Jr. against Tyler Herro. Smith was signed as a free agent this offseason by the Nets after he had a resurgent season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Smith suited up in 54 games for the Hornets last season, including 15 starts, in a little over 25 minutes per game. He averaged 8.8 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 21.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Smith was able to revive his NBA career and was one of the better backup point guards on the free agent market.