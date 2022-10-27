Ben Simmons’ injury status vs. Mavs after tweaking back during loss to Bucks

Ben Simmons is off to a troubling start to begin his Brooklyn Nets career and to make matters worse, the guard tweaked his back on Wednesday in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But, it appears the Aussie won’t miss any time.

Ahead of the tail-end of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report. Via Tim Bontemps:

“The Nets say TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are all out tonight against Dallas, but Ben Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report after saying postgame he tweaked his back in Milwaukee.”

That’s certainly a good sign. Simmons finished with four points, nine assists, and five rebounds against Milwaukee. He was actually doing a much better job of getting downhill and attacking the cup until hurting his back. After that, Simmons struggled to get into a rhythm again.

The former Sixer had no doubts he’d play Thursday, even though he expected some soreness. Via The Athletic:

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Simmons said. “Usually a day it takes to really know how you’re feeling.”

In four games thus far, Simmons is averaging just 5.3 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per night. He’s already fouled out on two occasions, too. Kyrie Irving came to the defense of his teammate Wednesday though, saying everyone needs to “give Simmons a f**king chance.”

After all, Ben Simmons did miss all of last season. There is no question it’ll take some time for the PG to get his feet under him after such a traumatic back injury, but patience is going to wear thin as the campaign rolls on if Brooklyn continues to struggle.

The Nets sit at 1-3 heading into this matchup against Dallas.