Steve Nash gets vocal on what Ben Simmons needs to do to play better

Ben Simmons hasn’t had that great of a start to his Brooklyn Nets career, but Nets head coach Steve Nash believes he knows how to fix that. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Steve Nash wants to see Simmons start playing with joy in his game.

Steve Nash said he's told Ben Simmons he wants to see him playing with 'joy' in his game. "For me, it's trying to take the risk off the table. I'm not expecting him to be 100% in the short term, but I want him to try to find that and join him playing the game." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 26, 2022

When the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden didn’t pan out, the Nets hoped that Ben Simmons would help them create a new Big 3. Simmons didn’t play at all last season after coming over from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade as he was still recovering from a back injury.

He was cleared to play this season, but he hasn’t resembled the three-time All-Star he was with the Sixers at all. In three games so far, Simmons has put up 5.7 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He is shooting 53.8 percent from the field albeit only taking 4.3 shot attempts. He’s only attempted one three-point shot this season, something that’s long been a major talking point about Simmons’ game.

While his rebounding and assist number are in line with his career averages, his scoring has taken a major hit. He has a 15.8 point scoring average for his career and during the 2020-21 season he put up 14.3 points. Perhaps some of that is having more offensive freedom in Philadelphia compared to playing alongside Durant and Irving, but by his own admission he isn’t playing as well as he could.

The Nets had championship aspirations when they signed Durant and Irving and that only increased when Harden came along. Now with Harden gone and Simmons in his stead, Simmons is going to need to pick it up if the Nets want to be taken seriously as a title contender.