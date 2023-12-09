As the Nets prepare for their upcoming road trip, Brooklyn is scheduled to be without two of their key contributor.

The Brooklyn Nets could be without two key role players for a difficult upcoming road trip. Brooklyn will host the Washington Wizards Friday before departing for a five-game West Coast swing with stops in Sacramento, Phoenix, Denver, Golden State and Utah.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed Friday that guard Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed Brooklyn's last two games due to a left hamstring strain, will miss the entire trip.

Before the injury, the offseason minimum signing had emerged as one of the NBA's top bench scorers, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three. Walker leads the league in scoring among players averaging 24 or fewer minutes per night.

Backup point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was also ruled out for Friday's matchup with Washington due to upper back soreness. With Walker sidelined, Smith Jr. has been Brooklyn's most productive bench player after he returned from a six-game absence due to a lower back sprain. The 25-year-old has averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 53 percent shooting during the Nets' last two wins.

Dennis Smith Jr. has been outstanding on both ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/R8vlyIHm2u — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 7, 2023

Dennis Smith Jr. flies down the floor off the inbounds and finds Mikal Bridges for a corner three. pic.twitter.com/VneP7k8zLf — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 3, 2023

Smith Jr. reported soreness following Brooklyn's shootaround Friday, casting doubt on his status for the upcoming road trip.

“His upper back is not acting right,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “He did participate in walkthrough and then reported some stiffness after that. We listed him as questionable then he got reassessed. He tried to get to a place to play and just won't be able to go tonight.”

“Definitely too soon [to say whether it will affect his availability moving forward]. We got two days off after this. This will be a third day because he's not playing today… Hopefully he will be ready for the road trip.”

Trendon Watford should be in line for extended minutes so long as Walker and Smith Jr. remain sidelined. The Nets enter the Wizards matchup winners of five of their last six games.