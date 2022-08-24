‘KD don’t have the power’: Kevin Durant savagely roasted by Kendrick Perkins amid Nets trade U-turn

He’s been saying it for some time now, and this recent development surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets all but proves that Kendrick Perkins has been right all along. The one-time NBA champ turned ESPN analyst has been arguing that KD doesn’t have enough power to try and force his way out of Brooklyn, and the fact that Durant has now decided to retract his trade demand seems to confirm Perkins’ earlier theory.

True enough, Perkins made sure to reiterate his point after news broke about KD’s U-turn. He did not hold back as Perk went full savage on his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“KD don’t have the power, KD don’t have the juice,” Perkins said. “So what happend? He tried to request a trade, nothing happened. He tried to get Steve Nash and Sean Marks fired, nothing happened.”

"KD don't have the power, KD don't have the juice. He tried to request a trade, nothing happened. He tried to get Steve Nash and Sean Marks fired, nothing happened."@KendrickPerkins says Kevin Durant isn't as powerful as he thinks he ispic.twitter.com/sixrbWwCFk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

Perkins also pointed out how KD’s window ran out as training camp neared, and how the former league MVP was left with no choice but to take back his previous demand to leave the Nets once he realized that other teams were not willing to part ways with their young superstars in exchange for him.

Finally, Big Perk made it known that he feels that “the trust is broken” between KD and the organization after what he did. Perkins doesn’t know how they can rebuild this trust and how this will affect their relationship moving forward.

Wow. Kendrick Perkins went all out here. Talk about rubbing salt in someone’s wounds, right? It goes without saying that Kevin Durant isn’t going to like this one bit.