Kevin Durant won’t like Kendrick Perkins’ ruthless truth bomb on Nets trade saga

Kevin Durant’s trade away from the Brooklyn Nets is taking a lot of time. It’s definitely dragging on much longer than most have expected. So much so, that there’s now a sense that KD might end up staying in Brooklyn beyond this season.

Kendrick Perkins seems to have an explanation for all this. In his mind, Big Perk firmly believes that the Nets are asking for much more than KD’s actual market value (h/t Reign Amurao of sportskeeda):

“Here’s another thing: They’re going to have to trade him, but they’re not going to get back what they want.” Perkins, said. “The New Orleans Pelicans right now are hesitant to throw in Brandon Ingram for Kevin Durant. So, is KD falling under that category of being popular or powerful? Right now, look, is he moving the needle?”

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins used to be teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they have had their fair share of highly-publicized spats through the years. In this light, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if this latest truth bomb from Perk draws some sort of unsavory reaction from KD. After all, Durant isn’t the type who keeps his feelings to himself.

Be that as it may, there still seems to be some truth to what Perkins is saying here. Durant has already made all sorts of demands from the Nets, and the team appears to be serious in trying to find a trade partner for the former league MVP. Nothing has come to fruition thus far, though, so Big Perk might be on to something here.