Brooklyn Nets stars Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are cooking up a boxing fight against each other. Although it's hard to take it seriously, the two tried to lay out some of the details of a potential showdown inside the ring after being inspired by Sunday's matchup between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

“Keep it on your schedules. Boxing match. Me versus Kal [Mikal Bridges],” Johnson said. “After watching that Diaz-Paul fight, we might give it a go. You know, date TBD.”

Asked about how much is on the line for the fight, Johnson said that they are “still in negotiations,” and added that the bout will be shown via Pay-per-view.

Johnson and Bridges were clearly just messing around during a break in Team USA practice, but if a YouTube sensation managed to convince the world to pay just to watch him fight washed MMA fighters, there's likely going to be a market for two young NBA players going at it with gloves on. Then again, Johnson and Bridges will have to show some hostility against each other to generate more interest.

The Nets will definitely not let two of their best players risk injuries by punching each other in the face, even if it's for the sake of entertainment. The fight Brooklyn fans will love to see more of is for a playoff spot in the 2023-24 NBA season after the team missed the postseason this year for the first time since 2018.

Johnson and Bridges were traded to the Nets last February by the Phoenix Suns.