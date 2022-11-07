RUMOR: Ime Udoka hiring is not final just yet amid major pushback within Nets

After the Brooklyn Nets decided to fire head coach Steve Nash, reports emerged claiming that they are leaning on hiring suspended Boston Celtics tactician Ime Udoka as his replacement. All indications point to Brooklyn pushing through with the decision, though there is apparently a strong pushback within Brooklyn.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are “strong voices” urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to reconsider the Udoka choice. The Brooklyn franchise is already embroiled in controversy because of the Kyrie Irving antisemitic issue, and so adding another controversial figure to the team will only invite further criticisms and problems.

It remains to be seen what the Nets will do, though it is worth noting they have yet to make an announcement regarding their coaching hire. Previous reports mentioned that Brooklyn would be naming Ime Udoka as head coach soon, but that has yet come to fruition. Perhaps Tsai is indeed thinking about the decision after the calls for him to back off?

Whatever the case may be, there is certainly merit to the concerns about the rumored Udoka hiring. A lot of people have already expressed their disgust on the potential move when it was revealed, especially because of the bad message it sends within the league.

Udoka has been suspended for one year by the Celtics because of violation of team policies. He reportedly had a consensual but improper relationship with a team staffer. The Celtics investigated the matter after the said staffer alleged Udoka made unwanted comments towards her.