The Brooklyn Nets visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, odds, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nets have just ended their three-game win streak with a loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday night. However, they were able to get above .500 as they sit 12-10 on the season. Cam Thomas has been the breakout player for the Nets this season. He leads the team in scoring with 23.4 points per game. Mikal Bridges is second on the team with 23.1 points per game, and he also averages 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. As a team, the Nets are scoring 117.0 points per game this season.

The Suns are 13-10 to begin this season, but they have dealt with plenty of injuries. They are coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors, though. This season, Kevin Durant is scoring 31.0 points per game while Devin Booker scores 27.7. Booker also leads the team with 8.0 assists per game. As a team, the Suns are scoring 115.3 points per game. For this game, Kevin Durant is questionable while Grayson Allen is unlikely to play.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Suns Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-108)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Suns

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets come into this game with a healthy team. That means Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, and Cam Johnson are healthy and ready to go. When the Nets are healthy, they can hang with any team. Brooklyn is top-10 in scoring this season. A lot of Brooklyn's scoring comes from beyond the arc. They are tied for first in the NBA in three-point percentage, and they make the fourth-most. Brooklyn needs to continue to shoot well in this game. If they can stay hot from deep, their fully healthy team will cover the spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are scoring 115.3 points per game this season. They are also one of the top three-point shooting teams in the NBA. The Suns are going to need to be at their best, and even more so if Durant is absent for the game. The good news is Phoenix does have Booker and Beal active. Booker is a very good player, and he has been dominant without Durant. In four games without Durant this season, Booker is scoring 32.0 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. He is also shooting 56.3 percent from deep, and 56.6 percent from the field. Booker is going to be the main player to watch in this game. If he can continue to play well, the Suns will cover the spread.

Final Nets-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns are slightly favored in this game. In my opinion, it will all depend on if Durant plays or not. Booker is a very good player on his own, but it will be tough for them to beat a healthy Nets team, especially if Cam Thomas has one of his great games. I am going to go with the Suns to cover the spread in this game. I think Booker is good enough to win on his own, and if Durant plays, the Suns are only getting better.

Final Nets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -2 (-108), Over 227 (-110)