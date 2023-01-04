By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Neural Cloud adds Hatsuchiri for the second half of the Divine Heresy event. Read ahead to know if you should roll for Hatsuchiri.

Hatsuchiri Skills

She is a Warrior who has great survivability from her Passive Skill, Nether Plunge. This skill also gives her [Prowl], allowing Hatsuchiri to reach far enemies, making her a key component in low-range compositions. She also has great versatility from the crowd control offered by both the activation of [Prowl] and her Ultimate Skill, Forgotten Wgah’nagl.

PASSIVE – Nether Plunge

Hatsuchiri gains immunity to 1 lethal attack and enters [Prowl] when the immunity is triggered.

[Prowl] is also automatically triggered at the beginning of every battle. Prowl: Move to the enemy farthest away and send all surrounding enemies airborne after a short delay, dealing Physical Damage.



AUTO – Lacerating Blitz

Deals three consecutive strikes of physical damage to the current target. The second strike will deal Derivative physical damage to all surrounding enemies. If the current target dies, Hatsuchiri enters [Prowl].

ULTIMATE – Forgotten Wgah’nagl

Immobilizes the selected target and moves towards it, dealing physical damage to the target and fully recharges Hatsuchiri’s AUTO Skill.

Hatsuchiri Banner

Hatsuchiri makes her way into Neural Cloud in Targeted Search – [Echo of the Earth’s Core]. This banner is currently ongoing and will be active until January 24th, 2023 11:59PM UTC-8.

This banner will have Hatsuchiri as the featured 3* Doll, while the following 3* dolls get a slight boost:

Hubble

Evelyn

Florence

Banxsy

Gin

Chanzhi

Centaureissi

Should You Roll for Hatsuchiri?

Hatsuchiri is a character in Neural Cloud who belongs to the Warrior class. However, do not let her classification deceive you – she has excellent range thanks to her Prowl ability. She is often regarded as a go-to choice for players who want an easy-to-use character, particularly those who may be new to the game or those with a lazy playstyle.

Hatsuchiri is a very versatile character. She has excellent survivability and can deal significant damage. While she may not be particularly renowned for her use of Functions, she more than makes up for it with her strong base output and the assistance of Tuning Algorithms.

Her presence in a team also enables 2 Warrior setups quite well as she can reach the enemy backline easily.

In terms of overall strength within the game, Hatsuchiri is widely considered to be one of the best Warriors available. As such, she can be a solid investment for players looking to add her to their team. In terms of team composition, she has good synergy with Angela, a 2* Specialist, and is expected to work well with Nora once she is released.

The final verdict is YES, you should most probably roll for Hatsuchiri from a completely gameplay perspective. Don’t fret if you don’t have enough rolls saved up though, as she’s expected to be added to the permanent search pool in the future.