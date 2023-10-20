The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college football odds series for our Nevada San Diego State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada San Diego State.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are a mess. They are 0-6 on the season. Their coaching staff endured some departures in August, just before the season was about to begin. That kind of turmoil is bad in and of itself, but the fact that coaches departed so close to the season — as opposed to January or February — is something we don't often see in college football. It was one of the more shocking moments of the offseason, and it pointed to the dysfunction and failure we have seen from Nevada through the first six games of the 2023 campaign. Nevada was picked 11th in the Mountain West Conference's preseason media poll. The Wolf Pack has lived down to that very low expectation. This team is desperate for a win, but that might not come until the Pack plays a true bottom-feeder in the Mountain West.

San Diego State needs to make sure it doesn't become that team. The Aztecs are not having a good season at all, but compared to Nevada, they're not enduring a disaster. San Diego State is 3-4 through seven games, having lost to UCLA, Oregon State, Air Force, and Boise State. San Diego State has a chance to move to .500 in this game and set itself up for a bowl bid if it can then split the last four games on its 2023 schedule. There's a lot for both teams to play for, even though this season has not gone according to plan for either one.

Here are the Nevada-San Diego State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nevada-San Diego State Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack: +13.5 (-115)

San Diego State Aztecs: -13.5 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How To Watch Nevada vs San Diego State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 2

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The San Diego State offense has not been very good this season. SDSU managed only 10 points against UCLA, only nine against Oregon State, and only 20 versus Ohio. Oregon State allowed 40 points to Cal and 38 to Washington State, but the Beavers were easily able to handle SDSU's attack. UCLA gave up a large number of points to Oregon State last week, but the Bruins totally dominated San Diego State. The Aztecs just don't measure up on the offensive side of the ball.

Nevada hasn't won a game yet this season, but the Wolf Pack were very competitive against a decent Kansas team, playing the Jayhawks close in a game they lost by only one score. If that version of Nevada shows up here, the Wolf Pack will definitely cover.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs' offense has struggled for most of the season, but last week San Diego State posted 41 points in a win at Hawaii. It was just what coach Brady Hoke needed to see from a team which had struggled to finish drives in previous weeks. San Diego State's defense is not elite, but it is moderately competent. The offense had not been doing its part, but if last week's 41-point outburst is an indication of what is to come, the Aztecs should blow out a bad Nevada team.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State doesn't merit trust as a two-touchdown favorite, and Nevada doesn't merit any kind of trust whatsoever. Stay away from this game.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Nevada +13.5