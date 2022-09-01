New Assassin’s Creed Mirage revealed by Ubisoft

The new Assassin’s Creed game – called Assassin’s Creed Mirage – has just been officially unveiled by Ubisoft after leaks came out about the game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

The “stop-gap” Assassin’s Creed game that Ubisoft is making before the launch of the much bigger, always-online Assassin’s Creed Infinity has finally been officially revealed by Ubisoft in a tweet, putting to rest all of the rumors surrounding this formerly-mysterious game.

Assassin’s Creed will eventually become a single live-service, online game called Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but it doesn’t seem like Ubisoft will be pushing that game out anytime soon. Hence, the attribution to Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a stop-gap game, a game that Ubisoft has to release to tide the wait between Assassin’s Creed entries.

However, it feels like Ubisoft’s hand was just forced to reveal this game. As already mentioned, there have been a lot of rumors about the new Assassin’s Creed game over the past several months, but a pretty accurate and detailed leak appeared a couple of days ago that might have forced Ubisoft to reveal the game today. Ubisoft didn’t give a lot of information yet about the game, but here’s everything we know so far:

The game will be set in 9th century Baghdad and stars Basim Ibn Ishaq, the Hidden Ones that Eivor befriends in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The game will return to classic Assassin’s Creed gameplay that focuses more on stealth and less on RPG and dialogue choices

The game started out development as an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC

More details about the game will be revealed during the next Ubisoft Forward this coming September 10, 2022. The live stream will showcase what’s coming up for Ubisoft’s future, which should include other games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones. The show will be broadcasted at 9:00 PM CEST and will go live on YouTube, Twitch, and on the Ubisoft Forward official website.