New Mexico State suspends Robert Carpenter indefinitely for punching Liberty player in face

New Mexico State basketball is not waiting for Conference USA to make a ruling on Robert Carpenter. The junior forward is being suspended indefinitely for punching Liberty player Shiloh Robinson during Thursday night's game, according to Colin Deaver of KTSM 9 News.

Consequences were expected based on the nature of the transgression and the comments made by head coach Jason Hooten. The university was left with no choice but to go this route, otherwise a deluge of outrage would have rushed into Las Cruces. That is not to say public opinion should inform a decision of this magnitude. The evidence speaks for itself, though.

Carpenter and Robinson were struggling for a rebound in the first half of what ultimately ended as a 77-73 overtime victory for the Aggies before things abruptly escalated. Robinson bumps Carpenter while turning around, which immediately leads to a vicious blow to the face. Whether or not the Liberty senior intended to make contact is ultimately irrelevant. Carpenter undeniably crossed an ethical line and could have severely injured Robinson.

Safety is of paramount importance and that was greatly jeopardized in the Pan American Center. Swift action was needed.

New Mexico State responds to Robert Carpenter incident

“Per the NCAA’s rules of conduct, any player involved in an altercation during competition is required to serve a one-game suspension, however, we feel it is important to emphasize that the Aggie men’s basketball program places the utmost priority on the values of sportsmanship and respect and feel that an indefinite suspension is necessary,” New Mexico State said in a statement.

The university went to declare that “actions contrary to our principles will not be tolerated.” Robert Carpenter is said to have apologized to Shiloh Robinson after the game, with the two even exchanging phone numbers. On Friday, he issued an apology on social media as well.

“I want to apologize to Shiloh Robinson and to the Liberty basketball program,” Carpenter wrote, per Colin Deaver. “I also want to apologize to my teammates, and to all of Aggie Nation for my actions on the court last night. That’s not me. That’s not who I am as a person. (I) let my emotions get the best of me and I let my team down. I’m sorry.”

Accepting accountability is the only thing that Carpenter can do at this point. New Mexico State, on the other hand, has the power to make an indefinite suspension a season-ending one. The Aggies community will wait for that decision to be made.