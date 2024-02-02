New Mexico State head coach Jason Hooten breaks silence on Robert Carpenter incident

A dark cloud continues to hang above New Mexico State basketball after junior forward Robert Carpenter shockingly punched Liberty's Shiloh Robinson in the face Thursday night. An ejection was issued, but more repercussions are sure to come.

Aggies head coach Jason Hooten expects Conference USA to suspend his player, but he is already taking action himself.

“My rule is he won't play on Saturday,” Hooten said, per ESPN. “That's not the way that we're going to do things here at New Mexico State University.”

New Mexico State’s Robert Carpenter was ejected after throwing a punch vs Liberty. pic.twitter.com/Y7z4a9cTTW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 2, 2024

A stiffer punishment than just a one-game suspension will be demanded following this viral, ugly incident. It occurred about midway through the first half at the end of a New Mexico State possession. Robinson rams into Carpenter as he begins to move towards the other end of the court, prompting a swift and violent response from his opponent.

The Flames forward went down, as the medical staff immediately came out to check on him. Regardless of Robinson's intent with the elbow contact, the retort is obviously unacceptable. Physicality in a college basketball game cannot devolve into full-blown assault.

It is unclear if the two men had exchanged words earlier in the night or have prior history, but it is unfathomable to justify Robert Carpenter only being held out for Saturday's home game against Jacksonville State. This is hardly the first time bad optics have pervaded the program, with multiple Aggies players being charged with felony sex crimes regarding hazing allegations.

First-year head coach Jason Hooten knows that his duties go beyond just competing for a Conference USA title (first year in league) and an NCAA Tournament berth. He is expected to restore pride and respect back to New Mexico State basketball. Fans will be monitoring this situation closely.

In far more trivial matters, the Aggies earned a 79-73 overtime victory over the Liberty Flames to improve to 10-12.