It is mid-week Conference USA action as New Mexico State faces Louisiana Tech. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a New Mexico State-Louisiana Tech prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

New Mexico State enters the game at 5-3 on the season. They opened the season with a loss to UMASS 41-30. They were down just 13-10 going into the fourth quarter. A back-and-forth fourth quarter ensured, that New Mexico State would fall in. The next week they took out Western Illinois but would fall in their Conference USA opener to Liberty. The Aggies would take out rival New Mexico before falling to Hawaii. Since then, they have won three straight games in conference play and won on the road last week. It was the Diego Pavia show last week, as he ran two in and passed for another two touchdowns in a 28-7 win.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech enters the game at 3-5 on the season, with a 2-2 record in conference play. They opened the season with a conference win, taking out FIU 22-17. After losing three of the next four with the only win being over Northwestern State, LA Tech would return to conference play against UTEP. That would be victory before they faced two of the top teams in the conference back-to-back. It was losses to Western Kentucky and MTSU in those two games, as the defense gave up over 30 points in both games.

Why New Mexico State Will Cover The Spread

Diego Pavia is the quarterback for this New Mexico State offense. Pavia comes in off a great game last week. He completed 14 of 24 passes with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Still, he ran two in as well. Pavia can make big plays, but at the same time can turn the ball. This year Pavia has completed 116 of 188 passes, good for a 61.7 completion percentage. His adjusted percentage this year when taking out drops is sitting at 72.6 percent. While Pavia has thrown 14 big-time throws according to PFF, he also has five interceptions and 11 turnover-worthy throws. He has been better lately in taking care of the ball, with no interceptions in the last two games, and just two turnover-worthy passes.

Pavia has been great rushing this year. He has 183 yards in scramble yards this year while having 630 yards this year on the ground. He is coming off his third 100-yard game on the ground while coming off his second straight 100-yard game. Pavia has also scored on the ground in the last three games as well.

New Mexico State has a strong running game with Monte Watkins and Star Thomas as well. Watkins has 415 yards this year on just 35 carries. He is the big play threat in the run game, while Thomas grinds out yards. Thomas has 312 yards this year on 66 attempts, with 193 after contact. The combo has combined for 33 forced missed tackles, 13 rushes over 15 yards, and six touchdowns on the season.

On defense, New Mexico State sits 41st in points allowed per game this year, allowing 21.12 points per game. They have not been solid against the pass though. New Mexico State ranks 95th in the nation against the pass this year. The Aggies need to do better in the pass rush. They have just 19 sacks this year, led by Izaiah Reed. He has four sacks this year with 12 total quarterback pressures. In coverage, they are not getting turnovers. The Aggies have just two interceptions this year, with five dropped interceptions on the season.

Why Louisiana Tech Will Cover The Spread

Hank Bachmeier is expected to be back as the starting quarterback after the bye week for Louisiana Tech. He has been solid this year. On the season he has completed 88 of 133 passes for 943 yards and six touchdowns. He has been solid in taking care of the ball as well. Bachmeirer has thrown just two interceptions this year, with just three turnover-worthy passes. He has not thrown an interception since week two.

In the running game, Tyre Shelton is the leader this year. He has 475 yards on the ground this year with five scores. Shelton is averaging seven yards per carry, and getting great run blocking. He only has 3.65 this year after contact, meaning, he is getting almost 3.5 yards downfield this season before seeing contact. Keith Willis has 242 yards this year on 38 carries. He has scored three times but has not played since week three. He could be back for this game but that is not likely.

Meanwhile, Smoke Harris and Cyrus Allen have been solid for Louisana Tech. They both have over 450 yards this year. Harris has hauled in 62 of 74 targets this year for 621 yards and three scores this season. Harris now has over 110 yards in his last two games, with 130 last game. Further, Allen has 349 yards and two scores while bringing in 26 of 47 targets. He is coming off a game with 103 yards while bringing in seven of ten targets.

This year, Louisiana Tech is 84th in the nation in points per game allowed. Still, they are 16th in the nation against the past this year. Deshon Hall leads the pass rush with four sacks this year, while Louisiana Tech has 18 total sacks. In coverage, they have made five interceptions this year, with two from Cedric Woods. The biggest concern is the running defense. Louisiana Tech is 122nd in the run game this year while giving up 198.9 yards per game on the ground this season.

Final New Mexico State-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

The run game is going to be the difference in this game. Lousiana Tech is led by Tyre Shelton and Keith Willis. Still, both of them may be limited or out in this game, with both dealing with injuries. At the same time, New Mexico State has been amazing on the ground this year, led by Deigo Pavia. With how bad Louisiana Tech has been against the ground game, that will be the difference.

Final New Mexico State-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick: New Mexico State +3 (-120)