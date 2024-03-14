The New Mexico Lobos take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our Mountain West championship odds series for our New Mexico Boise State prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Boise State.
The Mountain West could get six teams into the NCAA Tournament. UNLV could actually make it seven if it wins the Mountain West Tournament. The one team in at-large contention in the MWC which is not assured of a March Madness bid is the New Mexico Lobos. Boise State is assured of a bid, as are Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada, and San Diego State. New Mexico, though, is squarely on the bubble.
New Mexico beat Air Force on Wednesday in the first round of the MWC Tournament in Las Vegas. The Lobos had to win that game to merely stay alive. New Mexico is in such a precarious position on the bubble because it lost to Air Force a few weeks ago. Had UNM not lost that game, it probably would be safe for a bid right now. As things currently stand, New Mexico is probably going to be under consideration by the selection committee, at the very worst. However, if UNM cannot beat Boise State in this Mountain West quarterfinal, the Lobos will probably have a very long wait on Selection Sunday. They would probably not like their odds if they fall short here against the Broncos. If, on the other hand, New Mexico can defeat Boise State in the third meeting between the two teams this season, the Lobos should have enough on their resume to make the NCAA Tournament. This is probably a “win and in, lose and out” bubble game for the Lobos, the ultimate pressure-cooker situation during Championship Week.
The Boise State Broncos are coming off an amazing win at San Diego State nearly a week ago. Few teams win on the Aztecs' home floor, and Boise State trailed by a large margin for a good percentage of that game. The Broncos, undaunted, rallied late and dominated the offensive glass in the final minutes to stun last year's national runner-up in college basketball. BSU should feel very confident heading into this game.
Here are the New Mexico-Boise State Mountain West Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Mountain West Championship Odds: New Mexico-Boise State Odds
New Mexico Lobos: +1.5 (-110)
Boise State Broncos: -1.5 (-110)
Over: 153.5 (-110)
Under: 153.5 (-110)
How To Watch New Mexico vs Boise State
Time: 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread
The Lobos probably need to win this game. The players and coaches are aware of the bubble situation and recognize that the outcome of this game will probably determine whether New Mexico makes the NCAA Tournament. UNM is therefore playing for very high stakes. Boise State, which is safely in the Big Dance, is not playing for the same high stakes. That should give UNM a catapult in this game and increase the odds the Lobos can cover the spread in a game which is close to a pick 'em.
Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread
The New Mexico Lobos missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament from a favorable position. They are on track to do the same in 2024. New Mexico doesn't deserve any trust. The Lobos have not earned the benefit of the doubt. Boise State just won at San Diego State, a really tough win which shows how good the Broncos are. They are better than New Mexico and will prove it here.
Final New Mexico-Boise State Prediction & Pick
New Mexico just doesn't deserve a bettor's trust. Take Boise State. We told you to take BSU on March 1, the day before these teams played on March 2. Boise State won by 10. Might as well stick with what works.
Final New Mexico-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -1.5