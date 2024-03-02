The New Mexico Lobos take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico Boise State prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Boise State.
The Mountain West is trying to get six teams into the NCAA Tournament. It looks very solid for four teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, and Colorado State. The two teams which are on the bubble — at least in the greatest amount of uncertainty — are Nevada and New Mexico. Just over two weeks away from Selection Sunday, those two teams clearly have more work to do, and if we're going to pick one of the two teams which is in an especially precarious situation, it's New Mexico.
Nevada solidified its position with a road win at Colorado State. The Wolf Pack moved significantly upward on the bubble and — while not quite a lock — are in much better shape than they were a few weeks ago. New Mexico, on the other hand, is on the ledge. The Lobos are in this unwelcome spot because they lost at home to Air Force as a 19.5-point favorite one week ago. It's the disastrous kind of loss which severely hurts a team's overall profile, moving it downward two seed lines, not just one. Air Force had won just one Mountain West game all season long before winning in Albuquerque. New Mexico took a major hit. Now the Lobos need to win on the road in Boise to repair some of the damage done by that Air Force loss. If UNM cannot beat Boise State here or Utah State one week from now, the Lobos will enter the Mountain West Tournament needing at least one win, maybe two, to make the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico has complicated its existence, something no bubble team wants to do this time of year.
Here are the New Mexico-Boise State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Boise State Odds
New Mexico Lobos: +2.5 (-104)
Boise State Broncos: -2.5 (-118)
Over: 154.5 (-110)
Under: 154.5 (-110)
How To Watch New Mexico vs Boise State
Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread
The Lobos know they have to win to reduce bubble pressure. They could not have played much worse against Air Force. They know they need to come back with something really special against Boise State in this game. Boise State will be motivated to play, but New Mexico will be even more motivated given the urgency of its situation. This is a team which will empty the tank and do whatever it takes to win. In March, that kind of desperation often makes the difference between covering the spread and not doing so.
Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread
The New Mexico Lobos imploded in February of 2023 and missed the NCAA Tournament. They have wobbled here in 2024 and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico just isn't a trustworthy team. The Lobos are earning skepticism, not confidence, and a betting play should reflect as much.
Final New Mexico-Boise State Prediction & Pick
New Mexico just isn't trustworthy. Boise State should be able to handle the Lobos. Take BSU in this one.
Final New Mexico-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -2.5