There has been plenty of news that was shared with the latest Pokemon video game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, through the Pokemon Presents back on August 8, 2023, yet here we are again with further details regarding the DLC of the game called “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero”. Sources have mentioned that there will be new information regarding the DLC on August 13, 2023, during the closing ceremony of the Pokemon World Championships 2023 weekend. As confirmed earlier, we did get the information that we all wanted. Details of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC and its trailer are shared below.

The Latest Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 closing ceremony has revealed the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and Trainers from all over the world are rejoicing as they see the details that have been shared during the event's culminating activity.

Past First Partner Pokemon are Appearing in Spades

From Generation 1 starters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle to Generation 8 starters like Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, our favorite past starter Pokemon will all be making their respective reappearances in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course that includes Johto's Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile from Gen 2, Hoenn's Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip from Gen 3, Sinnoh's Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup from Gen 4, Unova's Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott from Gen 5, Kalos' Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie from Gen 6, and Alola's Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio from Gen 7. Make sure that you maximize this opportunity to create your Starter Pokemon dream team!

Pokemon Battles Burn Even Brighter

In this part of the trailer, we have been introduced to new moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's battles that feature new moves and new Pokemon that can turn the tide in competitive Pokemon battles. The attacks that were mentioned include the following:

New Moves:

Psychic Noise – Deals damage and prevents target from healing

Upper Hand – Strikes before a target's priority move

New Pokemon:

Raging Bolt (Raikou's ancient relative)

Type: Electric/Dragon

New Move: Thunderclap – Strikes before a target's attack

We've seen the ancient relative of Suicune in the form of Walking Wake, Water/Dragon-type Pokemon that has been revealed for about a few months already, and now, we're given another variation of the Legendary Beasts in the form of Raging Bolt. A lot of Pokemon Trainers and fans have been clamoring that these designs are rather… odd but I guess, The Pokemon Company Inc. wanted to introduce ancient and future relatives of the Pokemon that we've known and loved to give more story, background, and depth.

Iron Crown (Cobalion's future relative)

Type: Steel/Psychic

New Move: Tachyon Cutter – Guaranteed to hit twice in a row

Just like most of the rest of the Pokemon that have received their own ancient and future relatives, Iron Crown is also featured in the helm as a paradox Pokemon. With a good moveset and strong dual type, Iron Crown is starting to look pretty interesting, especially with its new move called the “Tachyon Cutter” which easily breaks Mimikyu's Disguise ability.

Terastallizing Them All!

The third highlight of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC trailer during the Pokemon World Championships 2023 features the different Terastal forms of Pokemon in the game which then leads to a new sign that is hinting a Terastalized form that can utilize any type or all types that it pleases. Will it be linked to Terapagos and his abilities? We sure can't wait to find out!

Other Information Shared

The “Get Mew & Mewtwo” event that lets you add Mew to your team featuring different kinds of Tera Type for Mew and a chance to challenge Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark will be available until September 18, 2023. This Tera Raid Battle will happen from September 1, 2023, to September 17, 2023. Additional Tera Raid Battle events that will help you for this journey will begin on Wednesday featuring Blissey, Scizor, and Hydreigon until August 17, 2023, and will return on September 1, 2023, to September 17, 2023. For more information about all Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles, make sure to check our list collated article on ClutchPoints Gaming.

Players who will purchase the DLC will get the New Uniform Set – Whether you are a student of Naranja Academy or Uva Academy, you will automatically get the new uniform set for you to sport in the game. Early-Purchase Bonus Trainers will receive a special Hisuian Zoroak that can't be obtained through regular gameplay. This particular Zoroark will know the move Happy Hour, has a Dark Tera Type, and has the Charismatic Mark, and will only be available until Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Lastly, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero's connectivity and compatibility to Pokemon HOME has been announced to be coming pretty soon. During this specific frame, Shaymin is seen together with Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. More details on this to be released soon.

These are truly exciting times to be a Pokemon Trainer and Fan as we are all looking forward to all the new mechanics that will be introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. The mere addition of the previous generation starters was already an amazing surprise but to be able to look forward to new Pokemon-related content on the latest Pokemon game is nothing but exciting. Surely, The Pokemon Company Inc. has more in store for all of us and we look forward to bringing you this information as soon as we get them.

Best of luck, Trainers!