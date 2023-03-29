A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Tera Raid Battles are events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet where you can size up to a Boss Pokemon and get a chance to capture this rare Pokemon paired with its Tera type. These Pokemon are only available for a limited time only and yield great loot for you to utilize in the game as you progress even further. Here’s a list of all the Pokemon Tera Raid Battles that have happened and will happen in the future so make sure to add this article to your bookmarks for quick reference.

List of Pokemon Tera Raid Battles

In the latest installment of one of the biggest game franchises, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new mode of cooperative battle challenge for trainers to enjoy with their friends or random encounters. These are called Tera Raid Battles where they will feature a rotating selection of extremely powerful Pokemon, each possessing a different Tera Type for each encounter. Much similar to the Max Raid Dens lighting up, trainers are to find these Tera Crystals scattered around the map to team up Pokemon based on the Raid’s difficulty. There are specific Pokemon that will be featured in rotating events, which can make it easier for hunting powerful Tera type Pokemons. Here are all the details on the current active Tera Raid Events and the Raid Events that have already ended.

There will be more Pokemon Tera Raid Battles in the future and we will be listing them out here for a glance at what’s to come next for the latest game of Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet. As recommended earlier, it would be better to be informed ahead of time so you’d know whether or not you’d want to participate in the upcoming Tera Raid Battles or not. Bookmark this article so you can come back to it easily in the future. Some of these Pokemon are pretty great to have as a part of your main team as they have great typing advantages that your opponents can’t knock them out so easily. Of course, make sure to research more about the Ranked Battle System in the game to progress effortlessly. Even if you’re not keen on utilizing the featured Pokemon for your team, the loots and drops you’d get would still be pretty useful in the future so make the most of what you can get from the raids.

Best of luck, Trainers!