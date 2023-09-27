You've probably been on Amazon a lot lately — researching spooky costumes, buying bulk bags of candy and thinking up yard decorations to scare children with. But enough about your odd personal proclivities — Halloween is also approaching! So why not pair your ominous purchases with some spooky viewing on Prime. With new horror offerings like Make Me Scream and Totally Killer, there should be plenty of binge-worthy scares all month to get you into the holiday spirit.
New to Prime in October 2023
October 1
Frasier S1-11
Hit S3
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte's Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Flesh & Blood
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday In Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It's Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon's Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde
License To Kill
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters Of The Universe
Mean Creek
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Original Sin
Rain Man
Red Corner
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Suicide Squad
That's Entertainment
The Apartment
The Birdcage
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice
October 2
No new offerings today — consider going outside for a few minutes! Or at least pick up your Amazon boxes that have been piling up by the front door.
October 3
Billions S5
Make Me Scream — In this hilariously horrifying Prime Video original Halloween special hosted by Tempestt Bledsoe (The Cosby Show) and Darryl M. Bell (A Different World), three celebrity teams led by Jaleel White (Family Matters), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem) and Lil’ Xan, embark on a gruesome game of terror. A game where they must face a series of bone-chilling scare zones while trying NOT to scream! The team with the lowest score survives the night and takes home the prestigious Medal of Mayhem.
October 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
Totally Killer – A Prime Video original. Thirty-five years after the shocking murders of three teens, an infamous killer returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. When 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) comes face-to-face with the masked maniac, she accidentally time-travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar culture, Jamie teams up with her teenage mother to take down the psycho once and for all.
October 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed
October 9
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
October 10
Copshop
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield
October 11
The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness
October 12
Blended
October 13
Everybody Loves Diamonds
The Burial
October 15
Half + Half S1-S4
One On One S1-S5
October 16
Long Shot
October 17
Polite Society
October 20
Upload S3 – In Season 3 of this Prime Video original series, the recently downloaded Nathan and Nora start an IRL relationship while taking down Freeyond. Meanwhile, a digital copy of Nathan is brought to life in Lakeview where he explores an alternate path with Ingrid. Aleesha is promoted to manager and has a new workplace love interest, and a lonely Luke looks for work in the Grey Zone.
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded
October 23
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
October 24
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles
October 25
Studio 666
October 26
Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy
October 27
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession
October 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter
That's it for the month! Now go answer the door for trick-or-treaters!