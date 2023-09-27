You've probably been on Amazon a lot lately — researching spooky costumes, buying bulk bags of candy and thinking up yard decorations to scare children with. But enough about your odd personal proclivities — Halloween is also approaching! So why not pair your ominous purchases with some spooky viewing on Prime. With new horror offerings like Make Me Scream and Totally Killer, there should be plenty of binge-worthy scares all month to get you into the holiday spirit.

New to Prime in October 2023

October 1

Frasier S1-11

Hit S3

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A View To A Kill

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte's Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Flesh & Blood

For The Love Of The Game

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Holiday In Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It's Complicated

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon's Mines

Lawless

Legally Blonde

License To Kill

Live And Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters Of The Universe

Mean Creek

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Original Sin

Rain Man

Red Corner

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

The Suicide Squad

That's Entertainment

The Apartment

The Birdcage

The Intouchables

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Little Things

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Party

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

You Only Live Twice

October 2

No new offerings today — consider going outside for a few minutes! Or at least pick up your Amazon boxes that have been piling up by the front door.

October 3

Billions S5

Make Me Scream — In this hilariously horrifying Prime Video original Halloween special hosted by Tempestt Bledsoe (The Cosby Show) and Darryl M. Bell (A Different World), three celebrity teams led by Jaleel White (Family Matters), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem) and Lil’ Xan, embark on a gruesome game of terror. A game where they must face a series of bone-chilling scare zones while trying NOT to scream! The team with the lowest score survives the night and takes home the prestigious Medal of Mayhem.

October 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Totally Killer – A Prime Video original. Thirty-five years after the shocking murders of three teens, an infamous killer returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. When 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) comes face-to-face with the masked maniac, she accidentally time-travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar culture, Jamie teams up with her teenage mother to take down the psycho once and for all.

October 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 9

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

October 10

Copshop

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield

October 11

The Greatest Show Never Made

Awareness

October 12

Blended

October 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds

The Burial

October 15

Half + Half S1-S4

One On One S1-S5

October 16

Long Shot

October 17

Polite Society

October 20

Upload S3 – In Season 3 of this Prime Video original series, the recently downloaded Nathan and Nora start an IRL relationship while taking down Freeyond. Meanwhile, a digital copy of Nathan is brought to life in Lakeview where he explores an alternate path with Ingrid. Aleesha is promoted to manager and has a new workplace love interest, and a lonely Luke looks for work in the Grey Zone.

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

Surrounded

October 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

October 24

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

October 25

Studio 666

October 26

Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy

October 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

October 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter

That's it for the month! Now go answer the door for trick-or-treaters!