Hot on the heels of our story earlier Tuesday about The Full Monty sequel series, another staple of 90s entertainment is being primed for a reboot, with the news that Frasier will be getting a sequel series at Paramount+. Peri Gilpin was just announced to be reprising her role as Roz Doyle in the show alongside Kelsey Grammer, who’s reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

No word on her role in the new series, as her Roz character was promoted to station manager in the Frasier series finale, after her long-running stint as Frasier’s radio show producer. She joins previously announced cast members Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

The multi-camera sitcom hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, and is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, who is reprising his role as psychiatrist-turned-radio host Dr. Frasier Crane. It follows Frasier “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” per a statement released by Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer previously shared his excitement for the reboot: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” he explained. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

There’s certainly plenty of fertile new terrain for a psychiatrist character like Frasier to mine in today’s current climate of renewed focus on mental health issues.