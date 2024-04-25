As April showers give way to May flowers, Hulu is making it rain with more winning originals this month — such as a teen comedy feature Prom Dates and the fifth season of The Kardashians, along with Shardlake, The Contestant and Black Twitter: A People's History. With plenty of other new entries to the streamer in May 2024 as well, you may have to remind yourself to go outside and smell the roses occasionally. Happy streaming!
New Hulu Releases: May 2024 (Full Schedule)
May 1
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original – Set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries, Shardlake is a four-part drama based on the first novel in C.J. Sansom’s internationally popular Tudor murder mystery series. The eerie whodunnit adventure follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) and Jack Barack (Anthony Boyle) as they work to uncover the truth behind a horrific murder. The two men are sent out on a mission by the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII: Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean) — and failure is not an option.
As they race to uncover the mystery, Shardlake and Barack are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order.
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
May 2
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere – Hulu Original – Being a reality TV star sounds fun… unless you're unaware you're on TV. This true story of a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room for more than a year, tasked with filling out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing, prompts innumerable questions about our culture of oversharing. Before the onslaught of reality television in the West, there was an ominous harbinger in Japan of what was to come in our oversharing-obsessed culture. The Contestant traces the experience of aspiring comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu, nicknamed Nasubi, who unwittingly became an extreme case study.
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
May 3
Prom Dates – Hulu Original – Prom Dates follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
May 4
12 Hour Shift
May 5
Bad Boys for Life
May 6
Reminiscence
May 7
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
May 8
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot
May 9
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries – Hulu Original – Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 10
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere
Wanted Man
Eileen
May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 14
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
May 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
May 16
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
May 17
Birth/Rebirth
He Went That Way
The Sweet East
May 22
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
May 23
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere – Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
May 24
Ferrari
Sentinel (2024)
May 27
Fantasy Island
May 28
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
May 29
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
May 30
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land
May 31
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.
That's everything coming to Hulu in May 2024. We'll see you next month!