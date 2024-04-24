Kim Kardashian is getting candid about some of the rumors she has heard about herself over the years. The business mogul sat down with Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared what she thought about the rumors she heard about her.
“Obviously people are interested in your life and the things that you do and they write things, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not,” Jimmy Kimmel said to the SKIMS founder.
“I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false,” Kimmel added.
The talk show host then began asking her some questions to debunk the rumors about her.
“Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?” he asked.
“Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail,” the mom of four responded.
“You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?” Kimmel asked.
“Yes, that's true,” Kardashian responded adding, “And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”
She did address the rumor that she had six toes.
“No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did,” she said.
She did admit though to having a workout DVD in the past.
“You had your own workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?” Kimmel asked and Kardashian confirmed saying, “True, a long time ago. A long, long time ago.”
She also admitted to being able to change a tire and that her mother, Kris Jenner, founded a church.
Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift Feud
A rumor that she has not addressed publicly recently has been her feud with Taylor Swift which has been reignited due to the release of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. On the song “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”
“All that time you were throwin' punches, it was all for nothin' / An our town, it look so small from way up here / Screamed ‘Thank you, Aimee' to the night sky and the stars are stunnin' / ‘Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal,” she sings.
A source close to Kardashian noted that the reality star wants to move on from the drama.
“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” a source told People. Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” the source says. “It’s been literally years.”
The feud began in 2016 when Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West sang about Swift in his song, “Famous.” The line was: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.”
In the edited phone call it is to be believed that Swift was aware of the line when a spokesperson said at the time she was not.
Swift “was ‘never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous,’ ” the spokesperson said at the time.
The singer went on to speak about the incident more recently in her 2023 Time Person of the Year feature.
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said.
“I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” Swift admitted.