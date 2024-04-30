Netflix programming has always attracted some big-name talent and never more so than in May 2024. Long regarded as the GOAT of streaming services, it should come as no surprise that Netflix will also be home to the GOAT of professional football, Tom Brady, when he is roasted live on the streamer in a first-of-its kind event this month (what are chances the roast ends with Brady storming off as Richard Sherman asks him, “U mad bro?”)
If sports aren't your jam, Netflix will also be unveiling the first part of season three of everyone's favorite steamy period piece romance, Bridgerton, from Shonda Rhimes.
Or if you're just in need of a good laugh, fan-favorite comedian John Mulaney has a new six-part live show, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
Sounds like there's something for everybody among new entries on Netflix in May 2024, so get streaming on these and the numerous other new titles in TV, film and specials below!
New releases on Netflix: May 2024 (full schedule)
May 1
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) — NETFLIX COMEDY – Netflix presents “Deaw Special: Super Soft Power,” a new stand-up comedy special from Udom “Nose” Taephanich. Get close to this “uncensored” show without leaving your home or buying a ticket.
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) — NETFLIX FILM – Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli's lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father's criminal activities.
Frankly Speaking (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES – A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES – The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.
Also releasing on May 1:
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Black Clover: Season 2
Blended
Dark Waters
Dr. Stone
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Girls Trip
The Great Wall
Haikyu!!: Seasons 2-3
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
The Judge
Jujutsu Kaisen Seasons 1-2
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Mercury
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
One More Shot
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Rather
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
Unnatural: Season 1
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
May 2
Beautiful Rebel (IT) — NETFLIX FILM – The origin story of one of Italy's greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – SECRETS OF THE NEANDERTHALS take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery – the best-preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century.
Shadow in the Cloud
T・P BON (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME – An ordinary junior high school student encounters the pages of history! A manga by Fujiko F. Fujio gets a new anime series adaptation for the first time in 30 years.
May 3
Unfrosted – Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) – John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA is a six-night LIVE comedy series where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it. The series debuts live May 3 from the Netflix is a Joke Fest, with additional episodes streaming live May 6 – 10, at 7 pm PT (10 pm ET), only on Netflix.
Postcards (NG) — NETFLIX SERIES – When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.
Selling the OC: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES – The Oppenheim Group’s OC agents are back for a fiery third season with big homes and even bigger drama. In an office where betrayal and rumors spread like wildfire, you can’t put a price on loyalty – or reputation.
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES – She was told respectable women didn't sing. But Arelys had a gift, and vowed to give Colombia's women a voice through her music.
May 4
The Atypical Family (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES – Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.
Katt Williams: Woke Foke — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) – Legendary philosopher, truthsayer and comedian Katt Williams returns to Netflix for a live comedy event – Katt Williams: Woke Foke – streaming live from Los Angeles as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 4, 2024 at 10PM EDT (7PM PDT). It's live and it's Katt, so anything can happen.
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon – A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.
The Roast of Tom Brady — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) – Live on Netflix, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, will be hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. The action starts May 5 at 8:00p EDT (5:00p PDT), LIVE, only on Netflix.
May 6
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Reba: Seasons 1-6
May 7
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Super Rich in Korea (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES – Follow affluent individuals as they explore the endless sights and experiences Korea’s capital has to offer. Join hosts Cho Sae-ho, BamBam (GOT7), and Mimi (OH MY GIRL) to get an intimate peek at their fabulous lives and see why they’ve fallen in love with the mighty metropolis.
May 8
The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 11 July, 2021. England is in the European Championship final at last. After months of lockdown, fans will do whatever it takes to see football coming home — even if it means forcing their way into Wembley Stadium.
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
War Dogs
May 9
Bodkin – Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.
The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation — and then he vanished.
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Mother of The Bride — NETFLIX FILM – First love always deserves a second chance! From the director of Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, Brooke Shields is THE Mother of the Bride; coming to Netflix this Mother’s Day.
Sing Street
Thank You, Next (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES – These days, relationships are no piece of cake… Thank You, Next on May 9, only on Netflix.
May 10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Living with Leopards (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES – Mzansi we’re coming to the world of Netflix Reality with The Ultimatum: South Africa, Hosted by Salamina and Howza Mosese, #TheUltimatumSouthAfrica drops on 10 May 2024! 🔥
May 11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 13
Archer – Seasons 1 – 13
Princess Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 14
Married at First Sight: Season 15
May 15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Clovehitch Killer
May 16
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together…. Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives May 16, only on Netflix.
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue: Season 2 (GR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Upgrade
May 17
Thelma the Unicorn – Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom, but this new life of fame comes at a cost.
The 8 Show (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES – Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.
Power — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.
May 19
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy (JP) — NETFLIX FILM – In the noble, vast land of Hokkaido in the north of Japan, in the tumultous early 20th century …
Saichi Sugimoto is a Russo-Japanese War hero who earned the epithet “immortal” for the otherworldy combat skills he demonstrated on many battlefields, including the bloodiest of them all: 203 Meter Hill. Hoping to find a huge sum of money for a certain purpose, he begins searching for gold in Hokkaido.
There, Sugimoto learns about a large trove of gold that was stolen from an Ainu tribe. The man who stole it, Noppera-Bo, hid it just before being captured. He gave 24 of his fellow inmates tattoos that, when combined, make up a single code that reveals the location of the gold, and then helped the prisoners escape.
Around that time, Sugimoto is attacked by a wild brown bear and saved by an Ainu girl named Asirpa, whose father was killed by the man who stole the gold. Sugimoto, who wants to find the gold, and Asirpa, who seeks revenge for her father, decide to team up.
Another man is also on the treasure's trail: Tokushiro Tsurumi, First Lieutenant of the 7th Division of the Imperial Japanese Army. He schemes to conquer Hokkaido for the sake of his soldiers who risked their lives in the war but were left unrewarded, and needs the gold to fund his military aims.
Among the escaped prisoners is Toshizo Hijikata, the merciless vice-commander of the Shinsengumi military police force who was thought to have died in the Boshin War. He and his former ally Shinpachi Nagakura seek the gold to realize their own ambitions.
Sugimoto & Asirpa, the 7th Division, and Toshizo Hijikata all go head-to-head in a bid to strike it rich in the majestic northern wilderness! The three-way battle for survival begins now!
May 20
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy — NETFLIX COMEDY – From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special.
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
May 22
Act Your Age: Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) — NETFLIX COMEDY
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME – On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.
In Good Hands 2 (TR) — NETFLIX FILM – A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved wife and mother?
Tires — NETFLIX SERIES
May 24
Atlas
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — NETFLIX FAMILY – The conspiracies spread, the danger grows & the adventure continues. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres on May 24th, only on Netflix.
Mulligan: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Oni Girl (JP) — NETFLIX FILM – The long-awaited fourth feature-length film and latest work from Studio Colorido tells the story of a boy and an oni (demon) girl. This film will be directed by Tomotaka Shibayama, who, after working for Studio Ghibli, has participated in many TV commercials and film works at Studio Colorido, where he made his feature-length directorial debut, “A Whisker Away.”
May 28
Burnt
May 29
Bionic (BR)– NETFLIX FILM
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) — NETFLIX FILM – When a girl's body is found on a beach in Poland's Tricity, a prosecutor teams up with the victim's mother on an impassioned quest for the truth.
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Patrick Melrose
May 30
Geek Girl (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 31
A Part of You (SE) — NETFLIX FILM – Step into the world of A Part of You, a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest. Coming to Netflix 31st May.
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Raising Voices (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES – When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
That's everything coming to Netflix in May 2024. Happy streaming! We'll see you next month.