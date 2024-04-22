Tom Brady's foray into Hollywood continues with his exclusive announcement on Monday to NBC's The Today Show that he will be the subject of Netflix's first-ever live roast, and that the event will be hosted by Kevin Hart.
Dubbed The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, with a banner reading “GROAT” behind Brady in a promo video (a play on Brady's football reputation as the GOAT — or, Greatest Of All Time), the ceremony is a part of the streamer's Netflix Is A Joke Fest and will broadcast live from the Forum in LA on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Netflix promises “an all-star lineup of surprise roasters” and adds, “No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast.”
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/52ql1QvdV2
— Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2024
Tom Brady's announcement on TODAY came in the form of a selfie video post, in which he explains, “Hey guys, I've got a big update on my Netflix roast.”
In true roast fashion, Brady then catches himself to add, “Well, maybe not big, because it's about Kevin Hart.”
“He's going to be hosting it,” Brady continued.
“They don't tell me who else we got on the panel, but it's gonna be a great night,” he added. “And I played in the NFL, so I'm not worried about a bunch of comedians, trust me.”
Brady sounded in good spirits about the much-hyped event when he concluded the video with, “So don't miss it, it's gonna be a great night. Let's go!”
EXCLUSIVE: @TomBrady made a special appearance on TODAY to share that he will be @Netflix’s first-ever live roast — and Kevin Hart @KevinHart4real will be hosting the event! pic.twitter.com/92on2tD6rs
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2024
While Netflix is no stranger to stand-up comedy specials and live events in that space, a live roast will certainly be a novel undertaking for the streamer.
The move seems consciously designed to compete with the successful Comedy Central roast series — which always boasts an impressive array of roasters (and roastees, for that matter), but is pre-taped in front of an audience and then edited before airing.
A live roast event has a lot more chances for wild card moments or things going off the rails, but as Brady said, he's used to performing under the spotlight and pressure of a live worldwide televised event.
A teaser that Netflix put out for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady showcases Brady walking confidently as a (green screen) version of Los Angeles' Kia Forum explodes in plumes of smoke and fire in the background.
Kevin Hart narrates the trailer, “The man. The arena. The roast of Tom Brady, live on Netflix.”
“No helmets, no mercy, no Brady Rule,” Hart jokes, before Brady has a mic-drop moment and adds “No f—ing problem.”
The trailer also reveals news of the surprise lineup of guest roasters, with longtime roasting favorite Jeffrey Ross making a brief cameo at the conclusion of the video.
Ross warns Brady, “We're coming for you, pretty boy!” But Brady fires back with, “I'm un-roastable. Let's go!”
We'll see about that, Tom. Whether a live roast is an epic streamed blockbuster for Netflix or a hot mess, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady should make for a highly stream-worthy affair.