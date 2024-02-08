Jumpstart your Valentine's date with these thrillers on Netflix.

Valentine's is just right around the corner, and you're probably looking for some thrilling new movies, films, series, or shows on Netflix coming up this weekend for you to watch with your date next Wednesday. Well, if this month's any indication, there are a lot of that coming up soon! So, without further ado, check out what's new to Netflix this weekend of February 9-11, 2024.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend? (February 9-11, 2024)

February 9

A Killer Paradox – A Netflix Original Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon. When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him.



– A Netflix Original Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon. When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him. Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer – A Netflix Original documentary about dating gone awry, set in 2012 Nebraska.



February 10

Home for Rent

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

The Blacklist: Season 10

And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of February 9-11, 2024.