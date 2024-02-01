While January 2024 felt a bit barren, Netflix is back this February 2024 with a healthy lineup of new shows, films, movies, and series. Here's everything you can look forward to this month of February 2024 on your favorite live streaming platform.
Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this February 2024.
February 1
- American Assassin
- Anaconda
- Enough
- Fury
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Moneyball
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Pacific Rim
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
- Shot Caller
- Something's Gotta Give
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- Young Sheldon: Season 6
February 2
- Let’s Talk About CHU – A Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Netflix original. Vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to talk frankly about sex. However, in real life, she finds the subject much more sensitive than when she tackles it in her videos as she struggles to find the right partner for her.
- Orion and the Dark – A Netflix original animation from Dreamworks, follow Orion, a young boy who is afraid of just almost everything.
- Plus One
February 3
- Ready Player One
February 5
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy
- Dee & Friends in Oz – A Netflix original animated series set in the world of The Wizard of Oz.
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
- My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
- Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
- Luz: The Light of the Heart – Raised by a kind Kaingang family, adventurous young schoolgirl Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.
- Made in Italy
- Raël: The Alien Prophet – A new documentary following the founder of Raëlism, also known as Raëlianism, a UFO religion founded in 1970s France.
February 8
- Black Noodle Rhapsody
- Journey to Bethlehem
- Lost in Perfection
- One Day – Romantic British Netflix Original limited series about two graduates who agree to go their separate ways but meet every year thereafter on the same day – July 15th. Not to be confused with the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.
February 9
- A Killer Paradox – A Netflix Original Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon. When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him.
- Alpha Males: Season 2
- Ashes
- Bhakshak
- Lover, Stalker, Killer – A Netflix Original documentary about dating gone awry, set in 2012 Nebraska.
February 10
- Home for Rent
- Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
- The Blacklist: Season 10
February 13
- Kill Me If You Dare – A Polish Netflix Original comedy series about a couple who win the lottery and begin plotting on how to kill each other to get the full bounty all for themselves.
- Sunderland ’Til I Die: Season 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
February 14
- A Soweto Love Story
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 – The final season of this Brazilian mystery series.
- The Heartbreak Agency – German Netflix Original romantic comedy film about a journalist going to heartbreak therapy skeptically but ending up falling in love with his therapist.
- Love Is Blind: Season 6 – Love is Blind is back and just in time for Valentine's. This time set in Charlotte, North Carolina, a whole new group of lovebirds will be attempting to find love and keep it in this sixth season of the reality TV show.
- Players – A Netflix Original romance film about a New York sportswriter unwittingly falling in love with someone who was just supposed to be a casual hookup, now ending up getting into the hookup game herself.
February 15
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas – A Netflix Original Japanese action series about a retired ninja family being forced back to shadowy missions to face threats that are now coming for them.
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
- Ready, Set, Love
February 16
- The Abyss – Netflix Original Swedish horror/thriller film about a sinking Swedish town and a decision between family and career.
- The Vince Staples Show
- Comedy Chaos
- Einstein and the Bomb – A Netflix Original retrospective docudrama limited series looking back into the life of famed scientist Albert Einstein.
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 20
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
- Can I Tell You A Secret? – Netflix Original documentary series about the lives of three women that are changed forever when a prolific stalker starts taking notice of them.
February 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – Albeit off on a bad start with allegations of too much story tampering from its showrunners, Avatar: The Last Airbender will try to recreate the animated series as a live-action Netflix show that also tries not to do the same mistakes of the ill-fated film adaptation.
- Southpaw
February 23
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 – The latest season in this race to success series.
- Mea Culpa
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
- Through My Window: Looking at You
February 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Exclusively live streamed on Netflix.
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9
February 26
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 28
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
- The Mire: Millennium
- Code 8 Part II
February 29
- A Round of Applause
- The Tourist: Season 2
And that's all of the new films, shows, series, and movies coming to Netflix this February 2024.