While January 2024 felt a bit barren, Netflix is back this February 2024 with a healthy lineup of new shows, films, movies, and series. Here's everything you can look forward to this month of February 2024 on your favorite live streaming platform.

Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this February 2024.

February 1

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU – A Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Netflix original. Vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to talk frankly about sex. However, in real life, she finds the subject much more sensitive than when she tackles it in her videos as she struggles to find the right partner for her.

– A Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Netflix original. Vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to talk frankly about sex. However, in real life, she finds the subject much more sensitive than when she tackles it in her videos as she struggles to find the right partner for her. Orion and the Dark – A Netflix original animation from Dreamworks, follow Orion, a young boy who is afraid of just almost everything.

– A Netflix original animation from Dreamworks, follow Orion, a young boy who is afraid of just almost everything. Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz – A Netflix original animated series set in the world of The Wizard of Oz.

– A Netflix original animated series set in the world of The Wizard of Oz. Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart – Raised by a kind Kaingang family, adventurous young schoolgirl Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

– Raised by a kind Kaingang family, adventurous young schoolgirl Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots. Made in Italy

Raël: The Alien Prophet – A new documentary following the founder of Raëlism, also known as Raëlianism, a UFO religion founded in 1970s France.

February 8

Black Noodle Rhapsody

Journey to Bethlehem

Lost in Perfection

One Day – Romantic British Netflix Original limited series about two graduates who agree to go their separate ways but meet every year thereafter on the same day – July 15th. Not to be confused with the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

February 9

A Killer Paradox – A Netflix Original Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon. When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him.

– A Netflix Original Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon. When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him. Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer – A Netflix Original documentary about dating gone awry, set in 2012 Nebraska.

February 10

Home for Rent

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare – A Polish Netflix Original comedy series about a couple who win the lottery and begin plotting on how to kill each other to get the full bounty all for themselves.

– A Polish Netflix Original comedy series about a couple who win the lottery and begin plotting on how to kill each other to get the full bounty all for themselves. Sunderland ’Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

February 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 – The final season of this Brazilian mystery series.

– The final season of this Brazilian mystery series. The Heartbreak Agency – German Netflix Original romantic comedy film about a journalist going to heartbreak therapy skeptically but ending up falling in love with his therapist.

– German Netflix Original romantic comedy film about a journalist going to heartbreak therapy skeptically but ending up falling in love with his therapist. Love Is Blind: Season 6 – Love is Blind is back and just in time for Valentine's. This time set in Charlotte, North Carolina, a whole new group of lovebirds will be attempting to find love and keep it in this sixth season of the reality TV show.

– Love is Blind is back and just in time for Valentine's. This time set in Charlotte, North Carolina, a whole new group of lovebirds will be attempting to find love and keep it in this sixth season of the reality TV show. Players – A Netflix Original romance film about a New York sportswriter unwittingly falling in love with someone who was just supposed to be a casual hookup, now ending up getting into the hookup game herself.

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas – A Netflix Original Japanese action series about a retired ninja family being forced back to shadowy missions to face threats that are now coming for them.

– A Netflix Original Japanese action series about a retired ninja family being forced back to shadowy missions to face threats that are now coming for them. Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

February 16

The Abyss – Netflix Original Swedish horror/thriller film about a sinking Swedish town and a decision between family and career.

– Netflix Original Swedish horror/thriller film about a sinking Swedish town and a decision between family and career. The Vince Staples Show

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb – A Netflix Original retrospective docudrama limited series looking back into the life of famed scientist Albert Einstein.

– A Netflix Original retrospective docudrama limited series looking back into the life of famed scientist Albert Einstein. Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? – Netflix Original documentary series about the lives of three women that are changed forever when a prolific stalker starts taking notice of them.

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Albeit off on a bad start with allegations of too much story tampering from its showrunners, Avatar: The Last Airbender will try to recreate the animated series as a live-action Netflix show that also tries not to do the same mistakes of the ill-fated film adaptation.

– Albeit off on a bad start with allegations of too much story tampering from its showrunners, Avatar: The Last Airbender will try to recreate the animated series as a live-action Netflix show that also tries not to do the same mistakes of the ill-fated film adaptation. Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 – The latest season in this race to success series.

– The latest season in this race to success series. Mea Culpa

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Through My Window: Looking at You

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Exclusively live streamed on Netflix.

– Exclusively live streamed on Netflix. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

February 29

A Round of Applause

The Tourist: Season 2

And that's all of the new films, shows, series, and movies coming to Netflix this February 2024.