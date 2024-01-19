A new KDrama focused on revenge and deception, and a cartoon about self-discovery, as well as different spectrums of love and a father out of time, these are the new shows coming to Netflix.

We've got a good collection of new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend January 19-21, 2024, coming from different genres and different topics. Check out new stories about love, which appears to be a common topic for this weekend, like love coming from unexpected places, as well as a father's love who's running out of time. There's also the story of love trumping vengeance, and of self-love. Without further ado, check out all of these new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of January 19-21, 2024?

January 19

Love on the Spectrum: U.S. Season 2 – Seven new episodes will show us the love stories of people on the autism spectrum in the second season of this docu-series.



– Seven new episodes will show us the love stories of people on the autism spectrum in the second season of this docu-series. Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes – Choosing his daughter over the fame and glamor of the combat sport, a mixed martial artist races across Berlin to attend his daughter's birthday party, abandoning a big match in the process in order to retain his custody of his daughter.



January 20

Captivating the King – When you're the king, sometimes you really can't trust anyone. In this new period Korean drama series, miserable King Yi In struggles to differentiate loyalty from deception, while a spy attempts to gain his trust to exact revenge on him, only to end up falling in love with the king instead.



– When you're the king, sometimes you really can't trust anyone. In this new period Korean drama series, miserable King Yi In struggles to differentiate loyalty from deception, while a spy attempts to gain his trust to exact revenge on him, only to end up falling in love with the king instead. The Real World Season 16

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal Season 2 – A new season on self-discovery and self-acceptance arrives on Netflix and will give children who watch the show valuable lessons on self-identity.



And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of January 19-21, 2024. If you want to check out the rest of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this month, you can check out our article for everything coming to Netflix this January.