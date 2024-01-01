Happy New Year! The coming of the new year means we've got a year's worth of new shows, films, movies, and series to look forward to. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike causing many production schedules to halt and be delayed, we could expect fewer releases this year than in the years before. Still, we're sure that there is a lot of great stuff to watch on Netflix and beyond, and if there's any indication, January 2024 shows that there are still a lot of new shows, films, movies, and series to look forward to this year. So, without further ado, here is a list to start off your year.
What's New to Netflix this Month of January 2024?
January 1
- Bitconned – A true story crime documentary about three guys exploiting the crypto market to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors to finance their lavish lifestyles.
- Fool Me Once – Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, Fool Me Once is about two murder mysteries in one family shaking up their lives as they try to unravel the truth behind the deaths of their close family members.
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – Identical twins subject themselves in a scientific experiment about changing their diets and seeing the overall effects of a new diet on their bodies.
- Annabelle
- Annie (1984)
- Antz
- Aquaman
- Beethoven
- Bruce Almighty
- The Croods
- Dawn of the Dead
- The First Purge
- Gravity
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It’s Complicated
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Little Fockers
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Loudermilk Seasons 1-3
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the ParentsThe New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- ONE PIECE: Marineford
- Peppa Pig Seasons 3-6
- The Purge: Election Year
- School of Rock
- Survivor Season 33
- Survivor Season 7
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Training Day
- This Is 40
- The Wonder Years Seasons 1-2
January 4
- Boy Swallows Universe – Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Trent Dalton, Boy Swallows Universe is a coming-of-age limited series that revolves around Eli Bell who finds a room below his house. There, he answers a call from a red telephone and sets out on a journey to save his mother from danger in Brisbane's underworld.
- The Brothers Sun – Protected from the truth about their father's true background as the head of a Triad, a mother and son duo gets their world turned upside down when their eldest returns to Los Angeles from Taiwan to tell them about an attack by a mysterious foe on their father.
- Society of the Snow – Based on the 1972 Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster, and based on Pablo Vierci's book of the same name. The book recounts the story of 16 of the survivors who had to work together to survive the disaster, most of whom Vierci knew personally from childhood.
January 5
- Good Grief – A recently widowed artist brings his two best friends to Paris to cope with his loss, unpacking hard truths and unsettling secrets.
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – Part 2 of the new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that was released in December 2023 revolving around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.
January 6
- The Florida Project
January 8
- This Is Us Seasons 1-6
January 10
- Break Point Season 2 – The documentary on the lives of top tennis players continues, this time focusing on the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour in 2023.
- The Trust: A Game of Greed – A life in a luxurious villa shared among 11 strangers can be retained as long as no one votes you out – while anyone who gets to stay in the villa until the end of this reality TV show gets to split a quarter of a million dollars evenly amongst themselves. Meanwhile, every week, the contestants can vote anonymously to remove someone else from the show, with just one vote enough to remove someone, provided that there are no ties and that no other person gets more votes for that week.
January 11
- Champion – Free from prison, rapper Bosco is ready to get back to the spotlight, but the rising star of her sister Vita threatens to derail his long-awaited comeback.
- Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – Sonic gains a new ally in the form of his rival Shadow but also gets betrayed by the Shatter Version of his friend Tails called Nine, who steals the Paradox Prism that he and Shadow have been trying to get to save Green Hill Zone.
January 12
- Lift – A notorious thief and his crew get swindled by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI into attempting a heist on a 777 plane passenger flight from London to Zurich.
- Love Is Blind: Sweden – Swedish contestants get their time in the spotlight as the participants in this new Love Is Blind season.
January 15
- CoComelon Season 9
- Holey Moley Seasons 3-4
- Maboroshi – In this new anime movie on Netflix, teenagers grapple with their new reality as the world around them changes after a catastrophic explosion occurs in the steel factory.
- MTV Floribama Shore Season 2
January 16
- Cats (2019)
January 17
- End of the Line
- Freaks
January 18
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
January 19
- Love on the Spectrum: U.S. Season 2 – Seven new episodes will show us the love stories of people on the autism spectrum in the second season of this docu-series.
- Mi soledad tiene alas
- Sixty Minutes – Choosing his daughter over the fame and glamor of the combat sport, a mixed martial artist races across Berlin to attend his daughter's birthday party, abandoning a big match in the process in order to retain his custody of his daughter.
January 20
- Captivating the King – When you're the king, sometimes you really can't trust anyone. In this new period Korean drama series, miserable King Yi In struggles to differentiate loyalty from deception, while a spy attempts to gain his trust to exact revenge on him, only to end up falling in love with the king instead.
- The Real World Season 16
January 22
- Not Quite Narwhal Season 2 – A new season on self-discovery and self-acceptance arrives on Netflix and will give children who watch the show valuable lessons on self-identiy.
January 23
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
- Train to Busan
January 24
- Six Nations: Full Contact – Watch each round of each match of the Six Nations 2023 Rugby Championship.
- American Girl: Corinne Tan
- Queer Eye Season 8 – The Fab Five returns for a new season as they try to apply their expertise to try to better the lives of someone else seeking their help.
January 25
- The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 4
- Griselda – From Colombia to Miami, Griselda Blanco sets up and builds a new drug empire.
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution – He-Man and King Randor in his powerful flying armor take on Scare-Glow in this new animated series based around one of the most recognizable classic cartoon characters in the West.
January 27
- Doctor Slump – Doctors Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul hit a slump in their careers and quit their jobs to live in a rooftop room, with nothing to hold on to but their love for each other and hope that life will get better in the future.
January 29
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Mighty Little Beem's curiosity and mischievousness leads to all sorts of trouble in their tiny Indian town on this new children's cartoon show.
January 30
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
January 31
- Alexander the Great
- Baby Bandito – A gritty and suspenseful drama following the exploits of skater Kevin “Il Baby Bandito” Tapia who pulls off the heist of the century in Chile.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 – The story of The Seven Deadly Sins continues in this entirely new series that serves as a sequel, finally arriving on Netflix this January 2024.
- WIL
And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you could look forward to watching this month of January 2024 on Netflix. We're looking forward to yet another year of sharing new shows with you all, and January 2024 is off to a good start. Stick around for more new shows on all of your favorite streaming platforms at ClutchPoints Entertainment to make sure that you're always up to date with the latest new shows to watch on Netflix and beyond.