New year means new shows to watch on Netflix.

Happy New Year! The coming of the new year means we've got a year's worth of new shows, films, movies, and series to look forward to. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike causing many production schedules to halt and be delayed, we could expect fewer releases this year than in the years before. Still, we're sure that there is a lot of great stuff to watch on Netflix and beyond, and if there's any indication, January 2024 shows that there are still a lot of new shows, films, movies, and series to look forward to this year. So, without further ado, here is a list to start off your year.

What's New to Netflix this Month of January 2024?

January 1

Bitconned – A true story crime documentary about three guys exploiting the crypto market to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors to finance their lavish lifestyles.

– A true story crime documentary about three guys exploiting the crypto market to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors to finance their lavish lifestyles. Fool Me Once – Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, Fool Me Once is about two murder mysteries in one family shaking up their lives as they try to unravel the truth behind the deaths of their close family members.

– Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, Fool Me Once is about two murder mysteries in one family shaking up their lives as they try to unravel the truth behind the deaths of their close family members. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – Identical twins subject themselves in a scientific experiment about changing their diets and seeing the overall effects of a new diet on their bodies.

– Identical twins subject themselves in a scientific experiment about changing their diets and seeing the overall effects of a new diet on their bodies. Annabelle

Annie (1984)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the ParentsThe New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor Season 33

Survivor Season 7

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

This Is 40

The Wonder Years Seasons 1-2

January 4

Boy Swallows Universe – Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Trent Dalton, Boy Swallows Universe is a coming-of-age limited series that revolves around Eli Bell who finds a room below his house. There, he answers a call from a red telephone and sets out on a journey to save his mother from danger in Brisbane's underworld.

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Trent Dalton, Boy Swallows Universe is a coming-of-age limited series that revolves around Eli Bell who finds a room below his house. There, he answers a call from a red telephone and sets out on a journey to save his mother from danger in Brisbane's underworld. The Brothers Sun – Protected from the truth about their father's true background as the head of a Triad, a mother and son duo gets their world turned upside down when their eldest returns to Los Angeles from Taiwan to tell them about an attack by a mysterious foe on their father.

Protected from the truth about their father's true background as the head of a Triad, a mother and son duo gets their world turned upside down when their eldest returns to Los Angeles from Taiwan to tell them about an attack by a mysterious foe on their father. Society of the Snow – Based on the 1972 Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster, and based on Pablo Vierci's book of the same name. The book recounts the story of 16 of the survivors who had to work together to survive the disaster, most of whom Vierci knew personally from childhood.

January 5

Good Grief – A recently widowed artist brings his two best friends to Paris to cope with his loss, unpacking hard truths and unsettling secrets.

– A recently widowed artist brings his two best friends to Paris to cope with his loss, unpacking hard truths and unsettling secrets. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – Part 2 of the new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that was released in December 2023 revolving around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.

January 6

The Florida Project

January 8

This Is Us Seasons 1-6

January 10

Break Point Season 2 – The documentary on the lives of top tennis players continues, this time focusing on the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour in 2023.

The documentary on the lives of top tennis players continues, this time focusing on the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour in 2023. The Trust: A Game of Greed – A life in a luxurious villa shared among 11 strangers can be retained as long as no one votes you out – while anyone who gets to stay in the villa until the end of this reality TV show gets to split a quarter of a million dollars evenly amongst themselves. Meanwhile, every week, the contestants can vote anonymously to remove someone else from the show, with just one vote enough to remove someone, provided that there are no ties and that no other person gets more votes for that week.

January 11

Champion – Free from prison, rapper Bosco is ready to get back to the spotlight, but the rising star of her sister Vita threatens to derail his long-awaited comeback.

– Free from prison, rapper Bosco is ready to get back to the spotlight, but the rising star of her sister Vita threatens to derail his long-awaited comeback. Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – Sonic gains a new ally in the form of his rival Shadow but also gets betrayed by the Shatter Version of his friend Tails called Nine, who steals the Paradox Prism that he and Shadow have been trying to get to save Green Hill Zone.

January 12

Lift – A notorious thief and his crew get swindled by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI into attempting a heist on a 777 plane passenger flight from London to Zurich.

– A notorious thief and his crew get swindled by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI into attempting a heist on a 777 plane passenger flight from London to Zurich. Love Is Blind: Sweden – Swedish contestants get their time in the spotlight as the participants in this new Love Is Blind season.

January 15

CoComelon Season 9

Holey Moley Seasons 3-4

Maboroshi – In this new anime movie on Netflix, teenagers grapple with their new reality as the world around them changes after a catastrophic explosion occurs in the steel factory.

– In this new anime movie on Netflix, teenagers grapple with their new reality as the world around them changes after a catastrophic explosion occurs in the steel factory. MTV Floribama Shore Season 2

January 16

Cats (2019)

January 17

End of the Line

Freaks

January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

January 19

Love on the Spectrum: U.S. Season 2 – Seven new episodes will show us the love stories of people on the autism spectrum in the second season of this docu-series.

– Seven new episodes will show us the love stories of people on the autism spectrum in the second season of this docu-series. Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes – Choosing his daughter over the fame and glamor of the combat sport, a mixed martial artist races across Berlin to attend his daughter's birthday party, abandoning a big match in the process in order to retain his custody of his daughter.

January 20

Captivating the King – When you're the king, sometimes you really can't trust anyone. In this new period Korean drama series, miserable King Yi In struggles to differentiate loyalty from deception, while a spy attempts to gain his trust to exact revenge on him, only to end up falling in love with the king instead.

The Real World Season 16

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal Season 2 – A new season on self-discovery and self-acceptance arrives on Netflix and will give children who watch the show valuable lessons on self-identiy.

January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Train to Busan

January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact – Watch each round of each match of the Six Nations 2023 Rugby Championship.

– Watch each round of each match of the Six Nations 2023 Rugby Championship. American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye Season 8 – The Fab Five returns for a new season as they try to apply their expertise to try to better the lives of someone else seeking their help.

January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 4

Griselda – From Colombia to Miami, Griselda Blanco sets up and builds a new drug empire.

– From Colombia to Miami, Griselda Blanco sets up and builds a new drug empire. Masters of the Universe: Revolution – He-Man and King Randor in his powerful flying armor take on Scare-Glow in this new animated series based around one of the most recognizable classic cartoon characters in the West.

January 27

Doctor Slump – Doctors Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul hit a slump in their careers and quit their jobs to live in a rooftop room, with nothing to hold on to but their love for each other and hope that life will get better in the future.

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Mighty Little Beem's curiosity and mischievousness leads to all sorts of trouble in their tiny Indian town on this new children's cartoon show.

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

January 31

Alexander the Great

Baby Bandito – A gritty and suspenseful drama following the exploits of skater Kevin “Il Baby Bandito” Tapia who pulls off the heist of the century in Chile.

– A gritty and suspenseful drama following the exploits of skater Kevin “Il Baby Bandito” Tapia who pulls off the heist of the century in Chile. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 – The story of The Seven Deadly Sins continues in this entirely new series that serves as a sequel, finally arriving on Netflix this January 2024.

– The story of The Seven Deadly Sins continues in this entirely new series that serves as a sequel, finally arriving on Netflix this January 2024. WIL

And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you could look forward to watching this month of January 2024 on Netflix.