Netflix is in a bit of a slump this weekend.

Usually, the more the merrier. But this weekend won't be stopped just because there's only one new series coming to Netflix this weekend. We added a couple of other shows that also came out new to Netflix earlier this week, but for the entirety of the list strictly for this weekend, it's unfortunately very short.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of January 26-28?

January 26

Unfortunately, this Friday will not see anything new coming to Netflix this weekend.

January 27

There is only one new show, film, series, or movie that arrives on Netflix this weekend, and that's Doctor Slump.

Doctor Slump – Doctors Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul hit a slump in their careers and quit their jobs to live in a rooftop room, with nothing to hold on to but their love for each other and hope that life will get better in the future.

January 28

This Sunday is unfortunately as barren as the Friday before it.

Bonus: New Shows that arrived on Netflix earlier this week:

January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact – Watch each round of each match of the Six Nations 2023 Rugby Championship.

– Watch each round of each match of the Six Nations 2023 Rugby Championship. American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye Season 8 – The Fab Five returns for a new season as they try to apply their expertise to try to better the lives of someone else seeking their help.

January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 4

Griselda – From Colombia to Miami, Griselda Blanco sets up and builds a new drug empire.

– From Colombia to Miami, Griselda Blanco sets up and builds a new drug empire. Masters of the Universe: Revolution – He-Man and King Randor in his powerful flying armor take on Scare-Glow in this new animated series based around one of the most recognizable classic cartoon characters in the West.

And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend and some that arrived earlier this week.