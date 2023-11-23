Discover Neymar's tumultuous PSG journey marked by recurrent injuries, starting with an ankle stress fracture upon his arrival.

Neymar's highly anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, marked by a record-breaking transfer fee, initially concealed a troubling reality. Recent revelations from L'Equipe unveil that the Brazilian arrived at Parc des Princes with an ankle stress fracture, a foreboding sign of the injury woes that would plague his tenure at PSG.

Despite showcasing his talent with 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG, Neymar's time in the French capital was overshadowed by a litany of injuries. The ankle stress fracture Neymar arrived with became a recurring problem, resulting in fractures to the same metatarsal in 2018 and 2019. Last March, Neymar underwent ankle surgery after the 2022 World Cup, further compounding his physical struggles.

During his injury-laden six-year spell, Neymar missed over 100 games for PSG, significantly hampering his consistency and impact on the pitch. Moreover, strained relations with the PSG fanbase added to his challenges towards the end of his tenure.

After departing PSG for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Neymar hoped for a fresh start. However, fate dealt another blow as he suffered an ACL rupture while representing Brazil, abruptly halting his new chapter after just five matches. Surgery followed, and a lengthy recovery timeline now looms, casting doubts over when he'll return to the field.

Neymar's time at PSG, marked by unfulfilled expectations and a narrative of unmet potential, showcased glimpses of brilliance marred by persistent physical setbacks. His struggles with injuries during his stint impacted his playing time. They cast shadows on his ability to reach the pinnacle of his footballing prowess, leaving a lingering sense of what could have been for the Brazilian maestro.