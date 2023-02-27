The NFL Combine is set to begin this week, with some players expected to arrive at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Monday. Among the many NFL Draft prospects who will be at the said site is Georga Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter, though, he will not be showing off his abilities on the field for the workouts, per

Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Georgia DL Jalen Carter, considered one of the top players in this year’s draft, will not participate in the workout portion of this week’s combine but will do the interviews with teams and the physical. His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, told teams that Carter will work out at his Georgia Pro Day March 15.”

Another defensive NFL Draft prospect, Will Anderson Jr. of the Alabama Crimson Tide, on the other hand, is reportedly going to see some drills on the field, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, plans to participate in at least some on-field work here at the scouting combine, per source. He’s in the LB group, which works out Thursday.”

Registration, hospital pre-exams, and team interviews for defensive linemen and linebackers are scheduled to take place Monday. Tuesday will see the same group undergo a more precise medical exam and another round of team interviews. Thursday is perhaps the most anticipated day for the defensive linemen and linebackers, as they will go through measurements and on-field workouts.

Carter is still likely to get drafted high in the NFL Draft even if he skips the on-field workouts, and that’s also the same case for Anderson, though, he apparently still would like to impress scouts at least in some drills.