As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, highly-touted quarterback Bryce Young continues to find his name circulating within the league’s rumor mill. With his strong arm and major on-field accomplishments, the 21-year-old is considered to be the best prospect at his position heading into the draft, with many predicting he’ll wind up being taken with the number one overall selection on the night.

And while the buzz and hype surrounding the quarterback have been rather noteworthy, the promising signal-caller just received perhaps the highest praise a player at his position can possibly receive, as his Alabama teammate and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Will Anderson Jr recently made the bold claim on ESPN’s First Take that if he had to choose between Bryce Young and the widely-recognized GOAT Tom Brady, he’d go with the former.

.@will_anderson28 says he'd take Bryce Young over Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpkKcXD01n — First Take (@FirstTake) April 18, 2023

In response to Anderson’s remarks, a heated Stephen A. Smith questioned the logic behind his hypothetical choice.

“You gonna say Bryce Young over Tom Brady? Tom Brady that just retired at 45 with seven Super Bowl titles behind a dude that hasn’t played in the NFL one game yet. Is that what you’re doing, Will,” Stephen A. Smith said.

Though to say one would choose Bryce Young over Tom Brady is certainly a stretch, the prospect finds himself heading into the April 27 draft with a tremendous amount of promise.

Throughout his two years as a starter for the Crimson Tide from 2021-2022, the reigning Sugar Bowl MVP accumulated a stellar 8,200 passing yards and 79 passing touchdowns while adding on seven more through the ground game.