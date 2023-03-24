Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is rightfully leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is tasked with finding a new quarterback who will not just be the leader on the field but the unquestionable face of the franchise off of it as well. That means character is under heavy critique during this process. QB prospect Bryce Young is up for the test.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner blew Fitterer away with his poise and inquisitive approach while sitting at a table full of members from the Panthers organization.

“He held court,” Fitterer told Augusta Stone of Panthers.com. “He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see.”

Young was on full display in Alabama’s Pro Day Thursday afternoon, putting together another strong showing that he hopes will squash any lingering concerns about his 5-foot-10 frame. His mechanics were on point while he executed several silky smooth throws. Of course, not much was going to be gleaned from this session.

The Panthers, and scouts across the league have seen endless tape on the 21-year-old. They witnessed the 79 passing touchdowns he threw over the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide. It comes down to Fitterer’s gut now. He and the team will likely be choosing between Young and Ohio State signal-caller CJ Stroud with the No. 1 overall selection. Both have excelled in their combine drills, pro days, and now during the social portion of this grueling exam.

Young is probably aware that his height could be an unfortunate tie breaker. He stood tall in front of the Carolina brass.

“Nothing’s too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating,” Fitterer said. “Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions. … Just a really, really solid person.”

The Panthers have a tough choice on their hands.