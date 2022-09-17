NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami pulled of a 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots in their season opener at home last week. New head coach Mike McDaniel coaxed a lot out of Tua Tagovailoa, thanks in large part to the offseason addition of Tyreek Hill, adding a dynamic element to the offense.

Baltimore dominated the New York Jets in the season-opener, winning 24-9 on the road. Lamar Jackson is back and healthy, and playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh may be entering their final season together.

Here are the Dolphins-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Ravens Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned in one of the better performances of his career in the season opener, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. Running back Chase Edmonds, added to boost the offense and shoulder some of the load from Tua, ran for a team-high 25 yards. Tyreek Hill, another offseason pickup, hauled in eight passes for 94 yards, both totals that led the team. Jaylen Waddle, Tua’s former college teammate, totaled 69 receiving yards, hauling in the lone offensive touchdown for the team. Edmonds added in four catches and 40 receiving yards. Miami totaled 307 yards of offense against New England. McDaniel seems to have found a way to coax the envious accuracy of Tagovailoa and turn it into an effective part of an offense.

Miami’s defense forced three turnovers, including two fumble recoveries in their season opener. Melvin Ingram returned a fumble for a touchdown, the team’s second touchdown of the game. Jaelan Phillips also recovered a fumble. Jevon Holland intercepted one pass, returning it for 31 yards. Brandon Jones led the team with 11 tackles, also forcing a fumble. Miami held New England to just 271 yards of offense.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore had their way with the New York Jets in the opener, thanks in large part to the performance of Lamar Jackson. Jackson threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, adding 17 yards on the ground. Jackson is healthy to begin 2022, a bad sign for any opponent of this team. Kenyan Drake led the team with 31 rushing yards, as the team managed an uncharacteristically low 63 rushing yards. Rashod Bateman led the team with 59 receiving yards, hauling in one of Jackson’s touchdown passes. Devin Duvernay caught four passes for 54 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Mark Andrews hauled in a team-high five catches, totaling 52 receiving yards.

Baltimore allowed an astonishing 380 yards to New York, but only nine points, forcing two turnovers. Marcus Williams led the team with 12 tackles and intercepted a pass for a 33-yard return. Marlon Humphrey, who totaled seven tackles, recovered a fumble forced by Chuck Clark, who registered eight tackles of his own. Miami totaled three sacks in their opener, led by both Calais Campbell and Justin Houston, who each totaled one. As a team, Miami recorded ten hits on the Jets’ quarterbacks. Pressuring Tua can force some hasty decisions.

Final Dolphins-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Baltimore should take care of business.

Final Dolphins-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -3.5 (-110), over 44.5 (-110)