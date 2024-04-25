The Orlando Magic, in search of their first win of the 2024 NBA playoffs, will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3. After an injury scare in the previous game, Jalen Suggs seems ready to go again for the first game of the series in the Kia Center.
Suggs suffered a left knee strain in Game 2 when he collided with Cavs star Donovan Mitchell, though it didn’t force him out of the game. The Magic went on to lose by a final score of 96-86 but should have their starting guard remain in the lineup as they look to defend their home court.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Suggs will not have any restrictions for Game 3.
Suggs himself said that he's feeling alright now that he's back home and has had two off days to rest.
“I feel good. I feel good,” Suggs said, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. “This couple-day break has been great for me. To come back, be home with our trainers in our facility, crib right down the street. Just being able to take care of my body, take care of my mental has been great. This couple-day break has been great for me. Some sunshine again, some nice warm weather, so I'm feeling really well.”
Jalen Suggs ready to play for Magic in Game 3 vs. Cavs
The Magic keeping Suggs in their lineup is huge as they focus on keeping star guards Mitchell and Darius Garland in check. Both of them are dangerous scorers and playmakers who set up their teammates well, too.
However, while having their defensive stopper will help, the Magic need to figure out a way to get going on offense. They are shooting just 34.3 percent from the field as a team. Suggs is shooting a woeful 28.6 percent from the field, the worst mark of any player in this series who has taken eight shots per game. Although he leads Orlando with 4.5 assists per game, he has to get back to shooting how he did in the regular season.
The Magic have yet to post their official injury report but the Cavs have already ruled out Dean Wade (right knee sprain), Craig Porter Jr. (left ankle sprain) and Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery).
The importance of avoiding a 0-3 deficit goes without saying for the Magic as they prepare to face the Cavs at 7:00 PM EST.