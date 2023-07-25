Veteran pass rusher Justin Houston still feels that he's got enough gas left in the tank to provide meaningful contributions to a team in the NFL. Could that team be the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL season? Peggy Kusinski of ESPN is reporting that Chicago is among the teams keeping an eye on Houston, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL campaign.

“NFL source confirms #ChicagoBears are among the teams interested in Pass Rusher Justin Houston a 4X Pro Bowler familiar to GM Ryan Poles in KC 2011-18 & Matt Eberflus with the Colts in 2019 and 2020. Source: it’s a waiting game for everyone, may come down to money.”

Houston is a four-time Pro Bowler, though, the last time he earned that honor was way back in 2015. Last season, his second with the Ravens, Houston played in 14 games (one start) and had an ample total of 9.5 sacks to pace Baltimore. He also recorded 21 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss, while also appearing in a career-low 44 percent defensive snaps.

Houston has 12 years of NFL experience under his belt and could still be a contributor for a team like the Bears, whose defense finished dead last in the league last season with 27.2 points allowed per game and 29th with 275.9 total yards surrendered per contest. The Bears also were second-last in defensive sack rate, but that's also partly because teams did not pass the ball as much when up against Chicago.

Houston was taken in the third round (70th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft.