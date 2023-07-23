The Chicago Bears are cooking up something good for the 2023 season. After trading for DJ Moore and adding a bunch of talented names on both ends, the team is looking to take control of a division filled with chaos. However, that doesn't mean that they're done adding to their roster. With the NFL offseason coming to a close, the Bears are looking to add an edge rusher to fill out their roster, per David Kaplan.

“I’ve been making calls around the league, it sounds like the Bears are still engaged trying to pick somebody up,” Kaplan said. “…I keep hearing they want to add an edge rusher as soon as possible.”

The Bears added a couple of key pieces to their defense in the offseason. Their biggest acquisition was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from the Buffalo Bills. They also added players like DeMarcus Walker from Tennessee and T.J Edwards from the Eagles. However, edge rushers are still a weakness, but one that can be filled in free agency.

There's still a lot of notable names left if they want to make a splash at EDGE. Yannick Ngakoue, Jadaveon Clowney, and Justin Houston are still available. All three players don't fit the Bears' young timeline, but they can still help this season in order to give Justin Fields and the offense some breathing room to learn. They can eventually address their long-term answer at edge rusher in the upcoming 2024 draft.

In any case, the Bears are looking to finally build a solid foundation for their young core in the future. While they're a long shot to win the Super Bowl, a winning season would be extremely helpful for Fields' development. It fosters a good culture and keeps the young guns happy while they're still learning the ropes of the pro game. We'll see how far Chicago can go next season with this new and improved roster