Despite being considered the greatest head coach in NFL history by many fans and pundits, Bill Belichick did not find a dance partner this offseason. He interviewed twice for the Atlanta Falcons' HC vacancy, but the position went to Raheem Morris instead. While there are people who will argue that the decision is proof the league has moved on from his stricter, old-school approach, Belichick is not ready to call it quits.

He is eying the 2025-26 season as an opportunity to resume his coaching career.

“The fact that Bill Belichick just sort of hangs out as a coaching free agent after the greatest run of all time over two decades in New England is still tough to fathom, and it remains a talking point leaguewide,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. “After speaking to a few people close to Belichick, here's the sense I get: He's prepared to take a year off and will gear up for the 2025 cycle, with several big jobs potentially opening.”

The New England Patriots legend is 14 wins away from tying Don Shula's record for most wins by an NFL head coach (including playoffs). He might also be determined to prove that he can find true success post-Tom Brady despite what some believe. There could be multiple openings that peak his fancy next offseason.

If the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys fail to make a deep run in the playoffs once again, both organizations could see Bill Belichick as the man who can finally bring them over the top. The Falcons' snub could end up being a lucky break for the six-time Super Bowl champion.