Tom Brady finds it hard to believe Bill Belichick isn't coaching in the NFL.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of the many people who is surprised that Bill Belichick isn't coaching an NFL team. Belichick and the Patriots parted ways following a disappointing 2023 season, and none of the several franchises looking for coaches this off season decided to hire the coach.

“I’m not one to hire. I don’t know the criteria for hiring these guys, for hiring coaches you know. I’ve never been apart of it, I mean I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job you know absolutely,” Brady said, per his podcast Let's Go! “You know I’m surprised about a lot of things in the NFL.”

The story of Brady, Belichick and the Patriots is quite well-known. The franchise won 6 Super Bowls with Brady under center and Belichick coaching on the sidelines. Brady parted ways with the franchise following the 2019 season, but went on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick struggled with the Patriots for four more seasons following Brady's departure.

“I’m surprised when I was a free agent it was a lot of teams that didn’t want me. You know I'm surprised that Steve Young started in the USFL and went to Tampa, I’m surprised that Tampa traded Steve Young to the 49ers,” Brady added. “There’s a lot of things that happen that you know for one reason or another don’t go exactly the way you think they should go.”

Belichick reportedly interviewed for jobs with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, before those franchises made hires. Belichick is reported to have turned down the Falcons job, per the New York Post.