The Women's NHL 24 Team of The Year Nominees were announced this week, including several offensive, defensive, and goaltending players. Overall, the final six winners of this event receive their highest rated NHL 24 HUT player item. Additionally, all twelve winners (six men, six women) receive limited-edition NHL 24-themed gear to celebrate. Overall, the lineup for the Women's nominations include 23 total female players. That makes 61 total eligible players for the honor.

Who Are The Women's NHL 24 Team Of The Year Nominees? – NHL 24 TOTY

Forwards:

Petra Nieminen

Hilary Knight

Taylor Heise

Sarah Fillier

Hilda Svensson

Hanna Olsson

Lara Stalder

Marie-Philip Poulin

Viivi Vainikka

Sarah Nurse

Natalie Spooner

Emily Clark

Abby Roque

This will certainly be interesting to see who wins. Honesty, we believe the the winners could end up being anyone between Marie-Phillip Poulin, Hilary Knight, or Sarah Fillier. While Poulin and Knight are veterans with decorated careers, Fillier is a young talented player with surging popularity. We believe any of these three choices make sense, though we personally go with Poulin.

Other notable names on the list include Abby Roque, Natalie Spooner, and Sarah Nurse.

Defense:

Megan Keller

Caroline Harvey

Jenni Hiirikoski

Nelli Laitinen

Sara Cajanova

Cayla Barnes

Erin Ambrose

Overall, the most notable names for defensive players includes Caroline Harvey and Nelli Latinen. At just 21 years old, Harvey is already looking like one of the best women's hockey players ever. We feel she makes perfect sense to win the award, considering her current talent.

However, Nelli Latinen, also 21, stands just behind Harvey. The two up and coming young players show a bright future for Women's Ice Hockey. We believe both have strong chances of winning the nomination this year.

Goalie:

Aerin Frankel

Anni Keisala

Ann-Renee Desbiens

Overall, only three female goaltenders received a nomination. Honestly, we believe Aerin Frankel stands a good chance. The two-time Women's National Goalie of the Year winner didn't win it a third time last year. However, we shouldn't deny the fact that she's the best goaltender on this list. That said, Anni Keisala and Ann-Renee Desbiens all still stand a chance.

Overall, that wraps up all the Women's nominees for the NHL 24 Team Of The Year (TOTY) award. Overall, there's not as much to talk about with this list, considering it's about 15 players shorter than the men's. That said, all the nominees in here all seem like possible winners.

Additionally, NHL 24 released a list of Men's nominees. Overall, the final twelve winners (6 Men, 6 Women) all receive their highest rated NHL 24 HUT Player Item. Furthermore, they receive limited edition hockey equipment, like masks, skates, stick/gloves, and more. Nevertheless, both players of NHL and the real deal all have something to earn from this.

