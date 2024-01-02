Overall, the final six winners of this award for the Men's side receive a upgraded HUT player item with their highest OVR for the season.

The Men's NHL 24 Team of The Year Nominees have been announced for offense, defense, and goalies. Overall, the final six winners of this award for the Men's side receive a upgraded HUT player item with their highest OVR for the season. Additionally, the winners (for both men and women TOTY) receive limited-edition hockey equipment for bragging rights. Overall the lineup this year for the men's NHL 24 TOTY currently consists of 38 players.

Who Are The Men's NHL 24 Team Of The Year Nominees?

Forwards:

Alexander Ovechkin

Auston Matthews

Brayden Point

Connor McDavid

David Pastrnak

Elias Pettersson

Jack Eichel

Jack Hughes

Jason Robertson

Kirill Kaprizov

Leon Draisaitl

Matthew Tkachuk

Mikko Rantanen

Mitch Marner

Nathan MacKinnon

Nikita Kucherov

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Sidney Crosby

Tage Thompson

Tim Stutzle

This year's offensive TOTY nominees include a few no-brainers like Alexander Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid. However, don't sleep on Tampa Bay Lightning Centre Brayden Point. Overall, he's currently coming off his best season and enjoying another moderately succesful one. Lightning fans can usually rely on Point being a top 15-20 scorer.

Overall, we currently feel Nikita Kucherov holds a strong case to win the award. He currently ranks 2nd in goals and 1st in skating. That said, we also believe Auston Matthews (29 goals) also holds a strong shot at winning the nomination. However, we also expect team records and standings to affect these rankings. So if these guys can't help their team win, they're going to lose grip on their chances.

Defense:

Brandon Montour

Cale Makar

Charlie McAvoy

Dougie Hamilton

Erik Karlsson

Josh Morrissey

Adam Fox

Miro Heiskanen

Quinn Hughes

Rasmus Dahlin

Roman Josi

Vince Dunn

There would be no surprise on our end if Cale Makar ended up winning the nomination here. The twenty-five year old ties fifth in assists, while remaining in the top 20 for points. Considering both his popularity and consistent play, Makar makes a strong candidate for the TOTY.

Other notable names on the list include Erik Karlsson, Charlie McAvoy, and Josh Morrissey. Overall, it's still too early in the season to tell who the second nominated defenceman might be. However, our bets go on Makar for the first choice.

Goalie:

Alexandar Georgiev

Connor Hellebuyck

Igor Shesterkin

Ilya Sorokin

Juuse Saros

Linus Ullmark

The Goalie battle is where things get interesting in the NHL 24 TOTY. Overall, it seems like anyone could win at this point. Currently, we feel Georgiev currently boasts the best chance, allowing 2.86 per game through 30 games played. However, Juuse Saros also doesn't stand too far, with roughly 3 goals per game allowed.

Overall, that wraps up our NHL 24 Team of The Year Nominees. Interestingly, we didn't notice a single Detroit Red Wings Player. Furthermore, we honestly though at least one player like Dylan Larkin would've made the cut. Nevertheless, it was unlikely that a Red Wings player would even win the award this year, considering talent elsewhere.

Overall, the winners of the NHL 24 TOTY earn receive limited-edition hockey equipment like skate, stick/gloves, or masks. Additionally, they earn their highest rated OVR player item in NHL 24 HUT. Additionally, the developer is running the same competition but for Women's players as well. Overall, the final twelve players (six from each side) all receive the rewards and upgraded player item. We look forward to seeing the winners this year.

