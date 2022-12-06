By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

A pair of unfamiliar squads will go head-to-head as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken in an epic showdown. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series where we make out Canadiens-Kraken prediction and pick.

Losers in three of their last four games, the Canadiens enter play looking for a convincing win to kickstart their season in the positive direction. At the moment, Montreal has been an up-and-down team plagued with inconsistency as they have mustered up a 12-11-2 record in their first 25 games of the season. Certainly, the Canadiens will look for a much better outcome after falling to the Vancouver Canucks 7-6 in overtime.

For a while, it seemed like the Kraken were simply allergic to losing. However, this theory was debunked after the Kraken came up on the short end of things to the Florida Panthers in blowout fashion 5-1. With the defeat snapping a season-high seven game winning streak, Seattle is still in good hands as they boast a 15-6-3 record overall and reside in second place in the Pacific Division.

Here are the Canadiens-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-112)

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, covering the spread and of course finding a way to come out victorious could be exactly what the Canadiens need at this moment in time. Currently on a mini-two-game slide that certainly doesn’t sit well with Montreal and its fanatics, the time is now for Montreal to tighten the screws and get back on track.

Obviously, the Canadiens’ ferocious offensive onslaught was not to blame in the loss to Vancouver coming on Monday. Even though Montreal may be slightly fatigued especially in the later-goings of this one with this being the second of back-to-back games, they can at least find solace that their offense should not be expected to miss a beat later Tuesday night.

If Montreal is going to cover the spread, a similar approach of a balanced attack on offense will need to be in store. Against the Canucks, six different skaters found a way to pot a goal which kept the opponents on their toes defensively and unaware of who was gonna score next.

Of course, none of this will matter if the Canadiens are not able to keep the puck out of their own net. In fact, Montreal would not have even been able to stop a cylinder block from scoring. Simply put, a similar effort defensively that resulted in surrendering seven goals will not get the job done. If the Canadiens are going to make this a game, expect goalie Sam Montembeault to have a bounce back performance. On the season, Montembeault is 5-2-2 to go along with a .908 save percentage.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

In only their second season of hockey existence, Kraken fans are certainly starting to get their hopes up of what this roster can possibly be able to accomplish at season’s end. Outside of Seattle’s gritty seven-game winning streak, they are also 12-2-1 in their previous 15 games which has catapulted them to the upper-echelon of teams residing at the top of the division standings. Not only that, but they now possess the second-most points in all of the Western Conference.

Simply put, the Kraken are here to stay.

When it comes to Tuesday’s matchup versus the Canadiens, it will be extremely important for the Kraken to rebound offensively after only mustering up a single goal versus the Panthers. Fortunately, this is something that should not be a concern for a Seattle squad that is averaging 3.67 goals per game. Not to mention, but the Kraken is only three games removed from scoring a whopping nine-goals and had managed to notch at least three goals per game prior to Saturday’s defeat. With that being said, expect the top scoring options in names like Andre Burakovsky, Jared McCann, and even Jordan Eberle to put things into their own hands by creating a plethora of opportunities for this offense to get going from the opening face-off and beyond.

The biggest X-Factor in this matchup will be how the Kraken bounce back in net. After goalie Philip Grubauer allowed five goals on Saturday, it will be interesting to see who Seattle decides to put in net with three options that they can choose from. As it stands, the Kraken are ranked 18th in goals allowed thus far this season with a mark of 3.13 per game.

Final Canadiens-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens will most likely be playing with a sense of urgency in this one that could prove to make life difficult for the Kraken, but one can expect Seattle to boast too much energy thanks to their fans at Climate Pledge Arena to avoid a letdown.

Final Canadiens-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (-110)